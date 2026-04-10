Arsenal will reportedly look to receive £100million combined for two top talents this summer, while three other players are also set to be offloaded in order to raise funds for at least one big move in the upcoming transfer window.

Despite their recent blip, the Gunners are closing in on a first Premier League title in 20 years and also have one foot in the Champions League semi-finals after their 1-0 last-eight, first-leg win at Sporting this week.

However, sporting director Andrea Berta still has one eye on summer business, and it appears that Arsenal have already made their mind up on players who can be offloaded from Mikel Arteta’s squad to create openings for big-money additions.

Indeed, a report from the BBC Sport claims that the north London outfit are looking to cash in on both Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri at the end of the campaign.

TEAMtalk sources revealed in March that Manchester United have already begun laying the groundwork for a move for Lewis-Skelly this summer, as they look to provide stronger competition for Luke Shaw on the left side of their defence.

Lewis-Skelly impressed in his breakthrough season last year, but the 19-year-old has struggled to secure regular playing time this season and has started just one game in the Premier League so far.

The teenager has been hampered by Arteta’s preference for a more physical presence at left-back, with the likes of Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie getting the nod ahead of Lewis-Skelly, in part due to their bigger set-piece threat.

As for Nwaneri, the 19-year-old also made a significant breakthrough last term, but his path has followed that of Lewis-Skelly’s this time around, although the England Under-21 has at least been afforded the chance for some playing time after moving to Marseille on loan in January.

However, it appears that neither player has a long-term future at Emirates Stadium, with the BBC report stating that Arsenal are pushing to recoup a combined £100m for their two academy graduates.

Borussia Dortmund and several Premier League clubs have already expressed an interest in Nwaneri, although Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that the Gunners are not planning to sell the versatile attacker.

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Three more Arsenal players up for sale

Other players the report suggests are expected to be offloaded include Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, two Arsenal stars we’ve reported for some time will move on in the summer.

Ben White is another name that has popped up, despite the England international being a regular starter in recent weeks, with Newcastle reported to hold an interest in a player Manchester City also have admiration for.

It’s hoped that by offloading at least five first-team stars this summer, significant funds will then be generated for some big splashes that can take Arteta’s first XI to a different level.

One of those splashes could be Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, who remains a major target for the Gunners but would cost in the region of €125m (£108.2m, $145m), which will represent a new club record fee for the club.

As for Atletico’s stance on letting the outstanding Argentine leave, they are already accepting that Alvarez is likely to leave this summer and have been actively working on potential replacements.

In terms of other top targets, the BBC report adds that Tino Livramento, Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali are also on the club’s radar ahead of what could be an incredibly busy summer in north London.

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