Arsenal have a growing belief that Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers will make clear his strong preference to join the Gunners this summer in a deal that has the potential to set a new club record fee, while Andrea Berta is understood to be assessing seven midfielder deals and with one name leaping out as a prime target.

The Gunners won the Premier League title by seven points in the end, reflecting a dominant campaign that could have yielded more trophy success had Arsenal not lost in the Champions League and Carabao Cup finals.

Nonetheless, the club hope they are in a strong position to enjoy a period of domination, though manager Mikel Arteta, alongside sporting director Berta, have several high-profile targets they would like this summer to help bring their levels up even higher.

And while a new striker is very much top of their agenda – more on that later – the Gunners also want to recruit a left-sided attacker as well as a new central midfielder.

With regard to that left-sided attacker, TEAMtalk reported on May 28 that Berta and Arteta were ready to make a strong push to bring in Rogers this summer, and were prepared to pay a record-breaking fee, in excess of £100m, to land the England star.

Our reporter Fraser Fletcher has also long since reported that Rogers is ready to leave Villa this summer to take his career to the next level, with that claim ratified last week by BBC Sport’s Sami Mokbel, who also understands Rogers is keen to move on.

Following on from those claims, respected Arsenal site HandofArsenal also claims Rogers has ‘given a preference’ to joining the Gunners this summer, with the player ‘sold on the project’ presented to him by Arteta and Berta.

And while the Gunners are yet to make contact with Aston Villa, it’s reported that the prospective move has ‘the full buy-in’ to move to Emirates Stadium this summer over rival interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

Not stopping there, the report also names seven midfielder targets that Berta has identified to bring in to provide cover and competition for Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Myles Lews-Skelly, with Christian Norgaard expected to be sold…

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Arsenal target SEVEN midfielders

With the Gunners also hot on the trail of a new midfielder, the report goes on to name seven midfield targets whom Berta is keen to sign for Arsenal this summer.

One of those, Sandro Tonali, has been on the Gunners’ radar since January, though Arsenal may now need to move quickly with arch-rivals Tottenham advancing towards a club-record deal.

Whether Arsenal yet make a counter-move to beat Spurs to the signing remains to be seen, though with sources confirming Tonali is keen to leave, Newcastle are making it clear they will not be bullied over his price.

Berta, though, does have several other irons in the fire and TEAMtalk brought you the news this week that a deal for Lille star Ayyoub Bouaddi is very much in their sights – though it will take a record fee to get a deal over the line for the teenage Morocco international.

Beyond those two, it’s noted that Berta has an interest in Bournemouth star Alex Scott, who is stalling on signing a new deal with the Cherries, as well as Roma’s Manu Kone and Hugo Larsson of Eintracht Frankfurt.

TEAMtalk exclusively told you way back in November 2024 that Sweden star Larsson was on the Gunners’ radar.

The list is completed by two other ‘mystery targets’.

Meanwhile, Arsenal look set to get a hugely important summer underway by announcing four major contract extensions, starting with a vital defensive star who has become a mainstay of Arteta’s side over the last two seasons.

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