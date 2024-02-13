5 realistic transfers Arsenal can make to topple Man City, Liverpool and become kings of England

Arsenal are currently just two points away from the top of the Premier League and we have identified five realistic transfers which can make them kings of England.

Mikel Arteta’s men have made huge strides forward over the past few years and you could argue that they have looked like genuine title contenders for the past 18 months now.

The Gunners have one of the strongest squads in the Premier League, although there are some obvious areas where they could still do with an upgrade.

Having taken a closer look at the players Arsenal have been linked with over the past few months, we have identified five realistic transfers who can help them topple Manchester City and Liverpool.

Ivan Toney

The most obvious area where Arsenal can still improve is with a new centre forward. Of course, Gabriel Jesus brings a unique skill set to the table, but he can’t always be relied upon to put the ball in the back of the net.

A prolific forward is just what Arteta’s side needs right now and who better than Toney? The Brentford forward has made his ambitions known that he is desperate to play for a club battling at the top end of the table.

Unlike Jesus, Toney regularly overperforms his xG and he is a much greater threat inside the box. Having a forward trio of Bukayo Saka, Toney and Gabriel Martinelli does sound like plenty of fun on paper.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank recently hinted that Toney is likely to be sold in the summer and Arsenal are among the clubs queuing up for his signature.

“It is relatively obvious that Ivan Toney will probably be sold this summer,” Frank told reporters.

“We also know what he is worth. I don’t think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now.

“He is a really skilled striker who is in his prime football age. Personally, as a coach, I would prefer to keep Toney but one day it could be fun to see him on a top team.”

Victor Osimhen

Another forward who could push Arsenal to that next level is Osimhen. The Nigerian star was in the form of his life last season as he bagged 26 league goals to help Napoli win the league.

He certainly won’t come cheap, but top-class strikers rarely do. After penning a fresh contract with Napoli in December, a €130million (£111m) release clause was added to his contract.

The Gunners will also face some stiff competition for his signature as Chelsea are also keen on adding the 25-year-old to their ranks in the summer.

Compared to last season, the Napoli star has endured a somewhat frustrating campaign with several injuries hampering his game time. With that being said, he is still scoring a goal every 142 minutes and would be a tremendous option for Arteta’s side.

Pedro Neto

Arsenal have been sniffing around Neto for some time and the winger has been at the top of his game this season. In just 15 league matches, the 23-year-old already has 10 goal contributions to his name.

It’s no secret that the Portuguese winger has struggled with injuries over the years, but when fully fit he can be a game-changer. For context, since his arrival at Wolves in 2019, he has missed a total of 98 matches through injury.

With that being said, he would be a natural fit into Arteta’s dynamic system. The 23-year-old has been a creative machine for Wolves this season, creating 2.3 chances per game and completing 1.9 successful dribbles.

Arsenal want to have a squad which is capable of competing on all fronts and Neto would add some much-needed cover to their forward line. Being able to play anywhere across the front three also makes him a desirable option.

The Gunners have been tipped to make a bid for Neto once the summer window opens, with Wolves seemingly looking for around £60m for his services.

Martin Zubimendi

It seems more than likely that Thomas Partey will be leaving in the summer and therefore another midfielder is also on the agenda for this summer.

Zubimendi’s name has regularly been brought up in regards to Arsenal and you can see why Arteta would be a fan. The Real Sociedad midfielder has garnered an excellent reputation in La Liga, leading to plenty of top European sides chasing his signature.

He is a tidy operator on the ball, boasting a pass accuracy of 86 per cent. The holding midfielder also chips in with a goal contribution or two and looks like a good character in the dressing room.

Along with Arsenal, the likes of Bayern Munich and Man Utd have also been sniffing around the 25-year-old. He is tied down with Real Sociedad until 2027 and the Spanish club won’t want to lose him on the cheap.

Nico Williams

La Liga is currently rife with rising stars and Williams is someone worth keeping your eye on. Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Arsenal have scouted the 21-year-old in recent weeks and it’s easy to see why.

Already a fully-fledged Spanish international, the Athletic Bilbao forward has bundles of potential. He’s already racked up over 100 senior appearances and could be ready to make the next step in his career.

Williams predominately plays off the left-hand side, although he can also do a job on the right. So far this season the winger has produced nine goal contributions in La Liga with three goals and six assists to his name.

Athletic Bilbao are in a strong position to dictate his value, given his contract runs until the summer of 2027. However, given his lofty potential, he might be worth going all out for.

