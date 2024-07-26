Arsenal have been given a lift in their battle to sign Euro 2024 star Nico Williams, as one of the winger’s own Athletic Club teammates has told him to snub the advances of Barcelona.

Williams has developed into one of Athletic’s best and most important players, having notched eight goals and 19 assists in 37 games last season. The left-sided attacker managed an assist in the Copa del Rey final too, as Athletic beat Mallorca and won their first trophy in 40 years.

Williams’ stock rose hugely at Euro 2024, as he put in yet more devastating performances and chipped in with two goals and one assist to help Spain win the tournament for the first time since 2012.

Athletic managed to keep the 22-year-old during the January transfer window as he penned a new contract which runs until June 2027. But that fresh deal includes a £50m release clause, which represents fantastic value for money for a player of Williams’ quality and potential.

Arsenal are the Premier League club who have been the most heavily linked with a swoop for Williams, while there is also interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

On Thursday, Barca president Joan Laporta reiterated that he is pursuing the electric Spaniard. When asked about Williams, the club chief told reporters: “Our financial situation has improved a lot.

“We’re close to normality. Today, Barca can sign big names as we did our job. We will clarify our financial situation soon.”

This suggests that Barca have the ability to match Williams’ £50m release clause, something which has looked troublesome in previous transfer windows.

Arsenal latest: Nico Williams gets transfer advice

But Arsenal have been given a boost as Williams’ Athletic team-mate Oscar de Marcos – who captains the Basque outfit – has told the rising star to reject Barca.

“There is a belief that when Barca wants you, there is a logic that you have to go to Barcelona,” De Marcos said.

“And if you don’t go, you are making a mistake. You must keep in mind that not everything that glitters is gold.”

De Marcos is likely hinting that Barca’s financial problems, plus the fact they have fallen behind Real Madrid in recent years, means Williams might not win as many trophies if he joins Barca as would be expected.

Mikel Arteta will be happy to hear that Williams’ Athletic team-mates are telling him not to join Barca, as the Arsenal boss is determined to take him to the Emirates in what would be a statement signing.

However, as mentioned previously, Barca are not Arsenal’s only competition for Williams, as French giants PSG are also in the mix.

Earlier this week, it emerged that PSG are interested in both Williams and Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho as they attempt to overhaul their attacking ranks in the wake of Kylian Mbappe’s blockbuster move to Madrid.

Athletic will do their best to keep hold of Williams, and they believe they have a good chance as he loves the club. But it is clear that the youngster has the ability to shine for one of the most illustrious clubs in the world, with Arsenal, Barca and PSG all vying for his services.

