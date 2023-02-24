Details behind a £62m Arsenal bid for a former Premier League forward have emerged in news that suggests the player Mikel Arteta ultimately signed was no higher than third choice.

The Gunners greatly added to the depth of their squad in January, though did not necessarily strengthen their starting eleven.

Jakub Kiwior arrived from Spezia and will provide back-up to Gabriel Magalhaes at left-centre-back.

Jorginho adds guile and experience in the engine room, though when all are fit, won’t start ahead of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey.

Leandro Trossard cost the highest fee of the trio, with the Belgian joining from Brighton for around £27m.

Trossard too isn’t among Arteta’s strongest eleven, with Gabriel Martinelli retaining his customary place on the left wing thus far.

A move for Trossard took shape in the aftermath of Arsenal’s failed pursuit of Mykhailo Mudryk.

Arsenal and Chelsea went toe-to-toe for the Ukraine ace, though despite the player favouring the Gunners, the Blues’ financial might proved decisive.

However, according to Spanish outlet Sport, there was another player Arsenal eyed before settling on Trossard.

Arsenal saw £62m Raphinha bid rejected

They report Arsenal tabled a €70m (approx. £62m) bid for ex-Leeds favourite and current Barcelona winger Raphinha.

The Brazilian, 26, only moved to Catalonia over the summer in a deal worth €58m plus €7m in add-ons (approx. £57m in total).

As such, a sale to Arsenal would have represented a quickfire profit, though Barcelona flatly refused to sell.

Xavi sees a big future for Raphinha at the Camp Nou and he continues to be favoured by his manager ahead of the likes of Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres.

