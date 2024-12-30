Arsenal have been urged to launch a daring January swoop for West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus by one of their former players as they get used to life without Bukayo Saka.

Saka is expected to be out for at least two months after undergoing surgery on a hamstring problem he suffered during the recent 5-1 thrashing of Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. It is a major blow for Arsenal as the right winger is crucial to their attacking output, having notched nine goals and 13 assists in 24 matches so far this season.

Arsenal boss Arteta is evaluating how best to overcome this setback. Gabriel Martinelli was used on the right flank in Friday’s 1-0 home win over Ipswich Town, and that is one avenue Arteta could go down in the coming weeks.

Alternatively, Arteta might urge the Arsenal hierarchy to splash out on a top new right winger who can fill in for Saka immediately and also provide him with competition when he returns to full fitness.

AC Milan attacker Samuel Chukwueze has been named as one option, but ex-Arsenal midfielder Adrian Clarke thinks the Gunners should pursue a Premier League option in Kudus.

“Mohammed Kudus is a player that Arsenal have had a long-term interest in. He is a perfect Bukayo Saka replacement who can also do a job up front,” Clarke said on talkSPORT.

“Wonderful traveller with the ball at his feet. Could Arsenal test West Ham United’s resolve with an offer this month?”

Arsenal in mix for Kudus

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have all been linked with Kudus in recent months after being impressed by his electric displays for West Ham.

On December 23, it was claimed that City are planning an €80million (£66.5m / $83.4m) move for Kudus to kickstart their revolution under Pep Guardiola.

But Arsenal are serious contenders for the Ghana star too, and it will be interesting to see if they rival City for his signature in the new year.

Kudus would likely jump at the chance to join a top club such as Arsenal or City as it would give him the opportunity to play in European competition once again.

Arsenal news: Carragher transfer advice; Barcelona link

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has told Arsenal the two signings they must make to lift the Premier League title once again.

“Arsenal’s biggest problem right now is their injuries,” Carragher wrote in his latest Telegraph column. “They managed to avoid too much disruption in the last two years but their squad has been stretched this time.

“Arteta has been too reliant on the same players, none more so than Bukayo Saka.

“Arteta needs at least two more top attacking players. I am not talking about back-ups in the event of injury but starters who will keep the opposition manager guessing as to what the starting XI will be.”

Dani Olmo has emerged as a surprise option Arsenal are considering.

Reports claim that Arsenal, Manchester United and City are all keeping tabs on the attacking midfielder in case he is forced out of Barcelona.

Olmo has been registered until December 31, but Barca are struggling to register him for the remainder of the campaign amid their financial problems.

