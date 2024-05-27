£74m double Arsenal exit ramps up as Fabrizio Romano provides update on bids

Fabio Vieira is one of the players who might leave Arsenal in the summer transfer window and Fabrizio Romano has provided his insight on a potential deal.

Vieira moved to the Premier League in the summer of 2022 when Arsenal paid Porto £34million to sign him on a long-term contract. That came after the central attacking midfielder had won the player of the tournament award as Portugal reached the final of the U21 Euros the previous year.

Vieira was hoping to make a big impact for Arsenal after emerging as one of Portugal’s most exciting young players during his time at Porto.

But the 23-year-old has failed to gain a starting place under Mikel Arteta, with the manager preferring to use the likes of Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz.

This term, Vieira has made 17 appearances across all competitions, though only five of those outings have lasted 45 minutes or more.

In recent weeks, reports have claimed that the playmaker could leave Arsenal this summer in order to try and pick up more game time elsewhere.

Vieira has previously been linked with Monaco, in a move which would see him try out Ligue 1 for the first time.

In his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Romano has stated that while it is not guaranteed Vieira will be leaving the Emirates this summer, an enticing bid could see Arteta greenlight his sale.

Arsenal transfers: Romano gives Fabio Vieira update

“It’s also been reported that Fabio Vieira could leave Arsenal after a lack of playing time. My understanding, however, is that it depends on proposals,” the journalist said.

“So far it’s quiet but for players like Vieira (not all of them) there’s a chance to leave in case of a good proposal coming in. We just have to be patient on that one.”

Vieira is not the only attacking midfielder tipped to leave Arsenal. On Sunday, it emerged that four Premier League sides are battling to snap up Emile Smith Rowe, who is no longer a crucial player for Arteta.

Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton and Crystal Palace are all eager to land Smith Rowe, viewing him as a potentially brilliant signing.

Out of those sides, Villa will surely emerge as frontrunners in the near future. They can offer the Englishman Champions League football as well as the opportunity to reunite with Unai Emery, who gave Smith Rowe his initial breakthrough at Arsenal.

Smith Rowe has been valued at £30-40m, all of which would be pure profit for Arsenal after they developed him.

Of course, if Arsenal sell both Vieira and Smith Rowe, then they would need to snare a new attacking midfielder to help Odegaard and Havertz out in case of an injury crisis.

