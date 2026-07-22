Arsenal are surprisingly willing to entertain bids for their club captain Martin Odegaard if the right offer arrives this summer – with sources assessing his chances of leaving and why a planned arrival of a £75m target could hasten his exit.

The 27-year-old Norwegian has been a key part of the squad since joining in 2021, playing a central role in Mikel Arteta’s transformation of the Arsenal team into Premier League champions and a major force in the Champions League.

However, the Gunners are keen to add fresh legs in the middle of the park to maintain their high-pressing and energetic style of play.

This approach would likely see Odegaard pushed further down the pecking order, potentially limiting his starts and overall involvement in matches as new midfield reinforcements arrive to provide competition and cover for injuries and add depth.

Indeed, across the 2025/26 campaign, the Arsenal No.8 was limited to just 16 starts in the Premier League, with eight more coming off the bench, though a series of injuries were also a factor in what was his least-productive season since joining the club.

Earlier this month, my colleague Graeme Bailey revealed how Odegaard would still remain an instrumental figure at Arsenal into next season and beyond.

While that remains the case, sources are now talking up the possibility of why a move could potentially be on the cards.

And while an exit this summer looks a tall order – for reasons we will explain – it is, crucially, not being ruled out entirely, and an exit this time next year does look an increasing possibility…

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Why the 2026/27 season could be Odegaard’s last at Arsenal…

And while there is what’s described as a ‘serious interest’ from other clubs in acquiring the midfielder this summer, there remains a lack of desire to match Arsenal’s expected asking price. As a result, a transfer this summer is considered unlikely at this stage.

Despite this, sources expect that the forthcoming 2026/27 campaign could be Odegaard’s last at the Emirates Stadium, with his current deal at Emirates Stadium due to expire on June 30, 2028.

The club’s ambition to refresh the midfield with players who offer different attributes and greater physicality suggests that his future may lie elsewhere once the current campaign concludes, especially if contract talks do not progress favourably, or if he seeks a new challenge.

Odegaard has worn the captain’s armband with pride and has been instrumental in some of Arsenal’s most memorable performances in recent years. His vision, work rate and ability to unlock defences have made him a fan favourite and a vital cog in the team’s attacking machinery.

However, towards the end of last season he found himself on the bench, and that may continue if Arsenal sign another physical presence in midfield and with hopes growing that a deal for Bruno Guimaraes can be done, and with fresh reports on Wednesday naming the price that will convince Newcastle to sell.

With the transfer market heating up, the coming weeks will reveal whether any club steps forward with a bid that satisfies Arsenal’s valuation.

Should no move materialise, Odegaard will be expected to lead the team once more as they chase silverware.

His situation serves as a reminder of how quickly circumstances can change in elite football, even for one of the Premier League’s standout performers. Arsenal are also still in the hunt for another midfielder, and sources say that will continue until the window closes.

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