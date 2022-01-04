Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has given a glowing verdict on Gunners team-mates Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners duo have proved crucial in the club’s revival following their poor start to the season. While Martinelli, 20, was a bit-part player early on, he has played in all of the last eight Premier League games, providing three goals and two assists.

Saka, also 20, has become a cornerstone of Mikel Arteta‘s team and has therefore featured in all 20 of Arsenal’s league matches this season.

Like Martinelli, he had a slow start to the campaign but has now scored four goals in three league games.

Both attackers are symbols of Arsenal‘s youthful team that has turned a corner. The Gunners sat bottom with a goal difference of minus nine after three matches but are now firmly in the top-four hunt.

At the other end of the pitch, summer signing Ramsdale has also proved vital between the sticks. Speaking about the club’s leading attackers, Ramsdale heaped praise on their impacts, labelling Martinelli “frightening”.

On Martinelli, he told The Ben Foster Podcast: “Rapid. But rapid with a brain.

“If he gets a little bit more physical. He’s still a kid and he’s rapid, and his finishing is frightening.

“I don’t know many Brazilians, but you get the image from when you watch their national team. You get the ones who know they’re good, but won’t really run. You get the ones who know they’re good and will run all day long.

“He just runs all day long. He will chase anything down.”

Martinelli has not yet made his senior Brazil debut, but Saka is an established England international. He has four goals in 14 caps and starred at Euro 2020.

Ramsdale insisted, though, that his team-mate can get even better if he focuses on finishing his right foot.

Ramsdale offers Saka Arsenal advice

“[He’s got the] world at his feet, doesn’t need to do anything stupid any time soon,” the goalkeeper added.

“He’s got levels to go as well. His finishing is very good, but can get better.

“His right foot, it needs improvement. it’s very good at the moment, but he can get to that next level.”

While Arsenal are focusing on a solid second half of the season, the turn of the year presents an opportunity for new arrivals and departures in the January transfer window.

