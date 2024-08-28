Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is reportedly set to join Southampton on a permanent deal and the Gunners have already found his replacement.

The England international has fallen down the pecking order since David Raya’s arrival at the Emirates and has been heavily linked with an exit all summer.

Ramsdale, 26, made just six Premier League appearances last season and as previously reported, has been keen to leave Arsenal to get consistent playing time elsewhere.

A number of clubs have shown interest in Ramsdale but according to Fabrizio Romano, Southampton have won the race for his signature.

The journalist claims that the goalkeeper will join the Saints for a fee of £25m including add-ons.

Ramsdale will be Russell Martin’s main man between the sticks this season but will face competition from Gavin Bazunu when he recovers from a long-term knee injury.

The former Bournemouth man will have until then to stake his claim as he looks to break back into England’s starting XI ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Veteran keeper Alex McCarthy has started both of Southampton’s Premier League fixtures so far this season but Ramsdale will likely replace him in the team when the Saints face Brentford this weekend.

Sources: Arsenal agree terms with LaLiga star

Romano adds in his update that Arsenal have identified Espnayol shot-stopper Joan Garcia as a potential replacement for Ramsdale.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that talks are well underway for a permanent transfer, and Garcia has already agreed personal terms with the Gunners.

The remaining hurdle to a deal for Garcia is a transfer fee and reports suggest that he has a release clause in his contract. It isn’t clear what fee it is set at, although there have been suggestions of £25m.

The 23-year-old is considered to have heaps of potential. He first broke into the Espanyol senior team in 2021 and has made 31 appearances for the Catalan side, keeping 13 clean sheets in the process.

Arsenal will hold further talks with Espanyol over a transfer fee on Thursday and everything points towards the North London side securing a deal.

Southampton, on the other hand, could still do more business in the coming days, with Martin keen to bring in a new winger and midfielder.

As we exclusively revealed, the Saints have had a bid rejected for West Brom winger Tom Fellows and could respond with an improved offer amid competition from Everton and Ipswich.

Southampton are also exploring a deal for former captain James Ward-Prowse, who has been deemed surplus to requirements by new West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui.