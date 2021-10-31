Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has revealed that he “made a point” of the importance of picking up clean sheets, amid their good run of form.

The Gunners continued their fine spell of results with a 2-0 win at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. First-half goals from Gabriel Magalhaes and Emile Smith Rowe won the day for the visitors.

However, summer signing Ramsdale came up with a number of fantastic saves too.

Indeed, one saw him tip James Maddison’s well-struck free-kick onto the post and react to save the rebound.

Arsenal are now unbeaten in nine games in all competitions, winning seven and drawing two. In the Premier League, meanwhile, they have won five of their past seven games.

Despite their good run of form, though, the win over Leicester was more pleasing due to the clean sheet. Ramsdale told Arsenal’s official website how he made a point of keeping the opposition out in the dressing room after the match.

“We should have had a clean sheet against Aston Villa,” the goalkeeper said.

“It was one of those where they should have been stopped and I made a point about it after the game. It’s a collective – it’s not just down to me and the four lads at the back. It’s for everyone.

“I said that to the attacking lads again and they were excellent. I just felt like we weren’t going to get beaten.

“Even when they had chances, it was me or the lads blocking it, or the strikers closing the ball down.”

Ramsdale’s double save from Maddison’s free kick caught the eye.

The England international has also shown his distribution skills of late, setting up Arsenal attacks.

Ramsdale shrugs off Arsenal saves

“It’s just all about reactions,” he said of his save.

“I was more worried that he was going to reverse it into my corner but as it was a close free-kick, he sort of had to get it up and over the wall and that gave me a chance.

“He couldn’t really whip it like he normally does. From then on, it’s about explosion. If you get there, you get there and if not, you don’t. I’ll watch it back. It’s just one of those that can go either way.”

Arsenal return to action next Sunday when facing Watford at the Emirates Stadium.