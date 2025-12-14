AC Milan exploring incredible signing of Arsenal forward as January compromise touted

AC Milan are exploring an audacious move for an Arsenal forward who reports claim is open to leaving in January for the betterment of his international career.

Arsenal relied on two own goals to defeat bottom side Wolves on Saturday, though in the end, did get the job done. The match served to highlight just how limited Arsenal can be from open play at times, and how little of an impact Viktor Gyokeres has made.

The Swede was supposed to be the final piece of the puzzle in Arsenal’s attack, though has scored just six times in 19 appearances so far.

But with reports stating Mikel Arteta and Arsenal retain full faith in Gyokeres, the spotlight is now on those behind him in the pecking order.

And with Mikel Merino more than serviceable as a makeshift centre-forward, Corriere dello Sport (as relayed by Goal) state AC Milan are spying an opportunity with Gabriel Jesus.

Jesus, 28, has only just returned to full fitness following an ACL injury. He now has just six months to work his way into Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for the World Cup, and CdS state those international ambitions could prove pivotal.

It’s claimed Jesus has made it clear he wants to play regularly in the second half of the season. But with Gyokeres backed and Merino ‘effectively closing off any prospects for him at Arsenal’, Jesus may have to seek a move.

Serie A leaders AC Milan are hovering and hold ambitions of signing the player outright down the line.

A permanent transfer in January is deemed too expensive for now, however, with the report suggesting Milan would look to loan Jesus first as a viable compromise.

That makes doing doing a deal an incredibly ambitious undertaking for Milan given Arsenal would be weakening their squad mid-season and not receiving funds to re-invest.

In truth, it would take something extraordinary, such as Jesus agitating for a move or Milan including an obligation to buy for a high amount, before Arsenal say yes to a winter window loan.

Latest Arsenal news – Next big signing in attack; Man Utd linked with teen

In other news, Arsenal’s next big signing in attack is expected not to come in the striker position, but on the wings.

Ironically, an AC Milan ace is one of two huge names on their radar, along with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo.

As far as potential outgoings go, Manchester United are reportedly ‘circling like sharks’ over a spectacular raid on Arsenal for a player Ruben Amorim will ‘love’, though their prospects of a deal must surely be bleak despte the obvious block into the first team for the star.