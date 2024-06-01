Euro giant plots stunning £65m double Arsenal raid as ‘priority’ target named

Arsenal could lose two stars to AC Milan this summer, with the Serie A giants pursuing Gabriel Jesus and one of his team-mates, according to reports.

Arsenal are planning some big signings this summer, particularly in midfield and up front. The Gunners are long-term admirers of Martin Zubimendi but once again look set to miss out on his signature as he would rather join Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Instead, Arsenal chiefs could bolster Mikel Arteta’s midfield by capturing Benfica starlet Joao Neves, who is also on Manchester United’s radar.

As Jesus is not a prolific goalscorer, Arteta hopes to land a new centre-forward who can provide him with serious competition.

Arsenal are making progress in their talks with RB Leipzig as they try to sign Benjamin Sesko.

But Arsenal could also be given the opportunity to sign Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, with Chelsea’s move for him stalling.

DON’T MISS – The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

While Neves could be followed to the Emirates by either Sesko or Osimhen, Jesus might move on before next season starts.

According to reports in Italy, Milan hope to bolster their striker ranks with Jesus’ signing.

Arsenal transfers: Gabriel Jesus, Jakub Kiwior could leave

It is felt that by moving to Milan, the Brazilian – who cost Arsenal £45million in July 2022 – can get back to his best and help the Rossoneri become Italian champions once again.

Milan are close to announcing Paulo Fonseca as their new manager, and he would likely be ecstatic to work with Jesus next term.

Although, one sticking point is that Milan will struggle to match the attacker’s wages, which currently stand at a reported £265,000 per week.

Milan will either need Jesus to drop his salary demands or ask for a favour from Arsenal.

The report suggests that Milan could sign the 27-year-old on an initial loan, with Arsenal paying some of his wages. This would give the Italian outfit time to gain the funds needed to sign Jesus permanently.

This looks unlikely, though the links between Jesus and Milan are certainly ones to keep an eye on.

Reports in France, meanwhile, state that Jesus could be followed to the San Siro by defender Jakub Kiwior.

Milan failed to sign Kiwior in January but have never lost sight of him and remained ‘determined’ to strike a deal with Arsenal.

Milan chiefs have made the 24-year-old’s signing a ‘priority’ as they try to impress Fonseca.

As Kiwior is a versatile defender, he would be able to strengthen both the left-back and centre-half positions for Milan.

Arsenal paid Spezia £20m for the Pole in January 2023 and it remains to be seen whether they would be open to selling him or loaning him out this summer.

READ MORE: Four glaring areas Arsenal must upgrade to get on Real Madrid and Bayern Munich’s level