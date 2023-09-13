Arsenal accused of ‘harassing’ club in chase for Brazilian starlet with direct links to Neymar

Arsenal have been ‘harassing’ both Gremio and their player Gabriel Mec as they try to bring the exciting young Brazilian to the Premier League, according to reports emerging from South America.

Arsenal already have a strong contingent of Brazilian players, with Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes often being selected in their starting eleven. The Gunners also have Brazil U20 winger Marquinhos on their books, though he is currently on loan with FC Nantes in France.

Arsenal could soon land a new player from the football-obsessed country. On Tuesday, Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte revealed Arsenal to be pursuing Gremio ‘jewel’ Mec.

Indeed, it was claimed Arsenal sporting director Edu had been in touch with the attacker’s agents to discuss a possible switch to North London.

Fellow Brazilian source Lance have now provided an update on the situation. They state that Arsenal are not going away in their chase for Mec, as Gremio sources are now claiming the Gunners to be ‘harassing’ them for his signature.

Arsenal are also stepping up their talks with Mec’s representatives. Interestingly, the 15-year-old could follow in the footsteps of Brazil icon Neymar as he is managed by the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star’s father, through his company NR Sports.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, they are not alone in the transfer hunt as PSG have also registered their interest in a deal.

Gremio want to prevent Mec from leaving for Europe by handing him a professional contract as soon as he turns 16 in April. They are also aiming to fast track his progress through their academy by promoting him to the U17 side early, with the U20 team his next destination after that.

That process could convince Mec to stay for a few more years. However, it is clear that the teenager is set for bigger and better things in the future, with Arsenal ready and waiting to snap him up if he does become available for transfer.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been beaten to the signing of one of Mec’s compatriots by Wolves, with Chelsea and Barcelona also missing out.