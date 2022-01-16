Arsenal legend Martin Keown has urged his old side to beat north London rivals Tottenham to the signing of Wolves winger Adama Traore.

Spurs are being strongly tipped to seal a £20million deal for the Spain international during the January transfer window, with Antonio Conte looking to convert the attacker into a right wing-back.

However, Keown has told the Gunners to hijack any deal, especially after he witnessed Traore’s goalscoring display in Wolves’ 3-1 win against Southampton on Saturday.

Speaking on BBC Final Score, Keown said: “I feel Traore is awesome at times and just for once, we have the satisfaction of seeing it. It’s a lovely finish from him.

“I’d sign him if I was a manager. Arsenal – get in and buy him!”

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has revealed that the Molineux side are yet to receive any formal bids for Traore. However, he praised the player for being professional despite the speculation over his future.

No offers yet for Traore

Speaking before the match against the Saints, Lage said: “No, for now I know nothing about [bids for] Adama.

“The only thing I can say is it’s the same Adama since the first day. Every time he is training well and doing things as the big professional he is. Nothing has changed.

“Adama is here with us, he wants to play for us and he is a big professional.”

And speaking after Traore scored in the win over Southampton, Lage added: “I went to say, ‘I’m happy with you, it’s an important moment for you.’

“After I said something just for him, ‘Now if any team wants you, you’re more valuable because you scored one goal!’”

Arsenal push for Juve signing

Meanwhile, Arsenal are poised to make a renewed push to sign Juventus’ Arthur Melo, though a mind-boggling demand is unlikely to aid their cause.

The Gunners are known to be on the hunt for additions at both centre-forward and central midfield this month. Their efforts in the final third have centred primarily on Fiorentina marksman Dusan Vlahovic. If Italian outlet La Repubblica is to be believed, Arsenal have finally made a breakthrough.

On the midfield front, Arsenal have been linked with a rather lengthier list of players.

Denis Zakaria, Danilo, Youri Tielemans, and Goerginio Wijnaldum are just four stars indexed to the Gunners this window. However, the name who has made the headlines most recently is Arthur Melo.

Juventus are understood to be open to loaning the 25-year-old out this month. Friday’s Euro Paper Talk revealed Arthur Melo had been granted permission to negotiate personal terms over a loan move to north London.

But before any agreement can be reached, Juventus wish to sign a suitable replacement first. Depleting your strength in depth is never wise, especially during a global pandemic.

That prompted speculation Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be drafted in to fill the void. However, Thomas Tuchel’s comments on Friday suggested Loftus-Cheek is well within his thinking at Stamford Bridge.

