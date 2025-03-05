Ademola Lookman has been offered to Arsenal, with a report revealing the names of the other Premier League clubs who have been approached by the forward’s representatives, and with Atalanta’s stance on the Nigeria star’s sale also revealed.

Lookman did not have the best of times at Everton and failed to make a big impression during his tenure at RB Leipzig, but he has been a revelation at Atalanta and has established himself as one of the best forwards in Europe. The Nigeria international scored a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final last season and was also named the 2024 African Player of the Year at the Confederation of African Football Awards in Marrakech in December.

The 27-year-old has scored 49 goals and given 22 assists in 108 matches in all competitions for Atalanta so far in his career.

The Nigeria international has done well this season, scoring 17 goals and providing seven assists in 30 appearances, but he has fallen out with his Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini following a penalty-kick incident against Club Brugge in the Champions League.

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent Rudy Galetti reported on February 24 that Manchester United and Newcastle United are interested in Lookman, and now it has emerged that the forward’s agents are touting him to other clubs as well.

According to TBR, Lookman is ready to leave Atalanta in the summer transfer window and has been offered to Arsenal.

Representatives of the Nigerian ace have approached Arsenal to gauge their interest over a potential move in the summer transfer window.

Lookman wanted to leave Atalanta last summer, and following the controversy with Gasperini, he is ready to cut ties with the Serie A outfit at the end of the season and is “seriously” considering a return to the Premier League.

TBR has noted that Tottenham have been also been approached by Lookman’s representatives, while Liverpool, Aston Villa, West Ham United, Juventus and Napoli have been alerted to his situation too.

Atalanta stance on Ademola Lookman future

Lookman has been a big player for Atalanta over the years and was named their player of the season for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns.

However, according to TBR, Atalanta are still ready to offload Lookman this summer.

The Serie A club convinced the forward not to leave in the summer of 2024, but they are now ready to cash in on the 27-year-old.

There have been reports that Tottenham and Chelsea are also keen on Lookman.

Latest Arsenal news: Martinelli truth, Sesko and Watkins boost

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs has reported that Arsenal are not planning to sell Gabriel Martinelli.

There have been reports that the Gunners are willing to cash in on the Brazil international forward this summer, but we understand that is not the case.

Arsenal are on the hunt for a new striker in the summer transfer window.

Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins are two strikers who are on the Gunners’ radar, and a journalist has revealed that both the RB Leipzig ace and the Aston Villa star are willing to make the move to the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, the German media has revealed that Arsenal are chasing Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman.

The best of Lookman since he left the Premier League

August 4, 2022: Joins Atalanta from RB Leipzig for a €15m fee after Leicester neglected their option to buy him.

August 13, 2022: Scores on his Atalanta debut in a win over Sampdoria, being deployed as a supporting striker – a role he would soon make his own.

January 2023: Scores braces in three consecutive matches (two of which were in Serie A and one in the Coppa Italia).

July 2023: Wins the Atalanta Player of the Season award after scoring 15 goals from 33 games in his debut campaign.

January-February 2024: Plays a crucial role in helping Nigeria to the Africa Cup of Nations final, being their only scorer in the round of 16 and quarter-final wins.

May 22, 2024: Scores a hat-trick in the Europa League final to earn Atalanta their first ever European trophy.

June 2024: Claims the Atalanta player of the season accolade for the second time in a row.

September 4, 2024: Becomes the first ever Atalanta player to be named on the Ballon d’Or shortlist (the following month, he would come 14th in the voting).

October 26, 2024: Scores a brace and provides two assists in the same match in a 6-1 win over Hellas Verona.

December 6, 2024: Scores the winner against AC Milan to put Atalanta top of Serie A.

December 10, 2024: Scores against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

January 21, 2025: Gets his fourth goal of the Champions League’s league phase.

February 23, 2025: Bounces back from disparaging comments from Gian Piero Gasperini to score a brace against Empoli on his first appearance since the manager’s remarks.