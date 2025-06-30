Arsenal Sporting Director Andrea Berta is in talks to sign Ademola Lookman from Atalanta, according to a report, as Gunners manager Mikel Arteta learns of Tottenham Hotspur’s stance on Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

While Arsenal have not officially signed a new player so far in the summer transfer window, there is a very good chance that the north London club could bring in as many as four in the coming days. Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has already passed a medical at Arsenal, Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has put the finishing touches to a deal with the Gunners, a £10million fee with Brentford has been agreed with Christian Norgaard, while talks are going on with Valencia for Cristhian Mosquera.

Arsenal are also looking to sign a new winger, with Real Madrid star Rodrygo and Palace ace Eze on their radar after Nico Williams agreed personal terms with Barcelona.

It has now been reported that Atalanta forward Lookman is a major target of the north London club, who are already in talks with the Italian club over a potential summer deal for the 27-year-old, described as “anarchic” by Italian football expert Marcello Altamura on 1 Station Radio earlier this month.

According to CaughtOffSide, Arsenal are ‘back in talks with Atalanta’ over Lookman and have learnt that the Italian club want €45-50million (£38.5m, $52.7m – £42.8m, $58.6m) plus add-ons.

While Liverpool have been keeping tabs on the former Everton player, ‘Arsenal remained the most likely candidates and have now restarted those talks with an aim to do a deal this summer’.

TBR has also reported that Arsenal are keen on Lookman, claiming that ‘Berta remains in contact with Lookman’s representatives’.

Lookman struggled during his time at Everton, but the 27-year-old has been a revelation since he joined Atalanta in 2022.

The 27-year-old won the Europa League with Atalanta in 2023/24, and was also named the Italian club’s Player of the Season in 2022/23 and 2023/24.

Blessed with the ability to play in a variety of positions in attack, including out wide, Lookman was deployed mainly as a second striker last season, and scored 20 goals and registered seven assists in 40 matches in all competitions.

While Arsenal fans will be overjoyed to learn that Berta is actively trying to sign Lookman, the Emirates Stadium faithful will also be very pleased with the latest update on Eze.

Tottenham make shock Eberechi Eze decision

Eze is one of the best attacking players in the Premier League, and it is no surprise that both Arsenal and Tottenham are keen on the Palace star.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on June 26 that Tottenham are ready to pay the £68million release clause in Eze’s contract and make the England international attacking midfielder their record signing.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that Arsenal have made an offer to Eze, with the star very happy with it.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has now brought an update on Eze’s situation, claiming on talkSPORT over the weekend that Tottenham have decided to abandon their pursuit of the star.

Jacobs said: “Eze’s the one that very possibly can get done because there’s a £68million release clause, and crucially it’s payable in three instalments.

“Now this has been billed as a kind of North London derby – it might be Arsenal, it might be Spurs.

“My understanding is that Tottenham have actually backed off in the last few hours, and although the interest is genuine, it’s now nothing really more than that. Eze, some say, is an Arsenal fan as well.

“So Eze to Arsenal could be one to watch because if they can’t get Rodrygo, it wouldn’t surprise me if they ramp up their interest in Eze.

“Simply because that release clause makes things a little bit easier, especially because it isn’t payable in that one lump sum.”

