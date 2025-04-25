Arsenal are reportedly making progress as they near the signing of Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, with big clubs from England and Spain set to miss out.

Zubimendi has long been linked with a move to Arsenal as Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is understood to be a huge fan of him. Liverpool held talks for the central midfielder last summer but he ended up staying at his boyhood club for an extra season.

However, Zubimendi feels this summer will be the right time for him to leave Sociedad and take the next step in his career as he is now 26 years old.

According to ESPN, Arsenal are in pole position to sign Zubimendi once the transfer window reopens as they are poised to activate his €60million (£51m / $68m) release clause.

Arsenal are are ‘confident’ they will win the race for the Spaniard despite Real Madrid showing strong interest and Liverpool being linked with another move ever since they failed to capture him last summer.

Arsenal’s negotiations for Zubimendi are at an ‘advanced stage’. The Gunners have accelerated their pursuit of him after new sporting director Andrea Berta agreed with Arteta on Zubimendi being a key target.

Arteta has identified the highly rated star as his new No 6, with current midfielder Jorginho preparing to leave the Emirates on a free transfer.

Arsenal have performed a U-turn over the future of Thomas Partey and are now willing to offer him a new deal, but only if he agrees to one thing.

Arteta sees Zubimendi as a crucial addition who can take Arsenal’s midfield to the next level and help them win major trophies next season.

Zubimendi taking up the defensive midfield role will allow Declan Rice to play further forward next term.

Arsenal feel they’ve won Martin Zubimendi chase

This update comes after David Ornstein revealed on Thursday that Arsenal are ‘acting internally’ as if Zubimendi’s capture is a ‘done deal’.

Reports in the Spanish press have claimed that the player would rather join Madrid, but it seems those rumours are wide of the mark.

Xabi Alonso is expected to ask for the signing of Zubimendi this summer if he replaces Carlo Ancelotti as Madrid manager.

However, it seems that request will come too late, with Arsenal on the verge of making Zubimendi a statement first summer signing.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly asked about the availability of three Madrid stars.

Madrid’s ‘most gifted player’ is allegedly among the options Arteta is considering.

