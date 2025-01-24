Arsenal are ‘working on a deal’ to sign Rosenborg wonderkid Sverre Nypan, who has reportedly flown to England to thrash out negotiations with his suitors.

Having already chalked up 60 senior appearances in Norway, Nypan has captured the attention of Europe’s most elite clubs and the Gunners are pushing to win the race.

The 18-year-old, who can play as a attacking midfielder, central midfielder or striker, has scored 15 goals and made 13 assists for Rosenborg and has always looked destined to play at the highest level.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are ‘working on a deal’ to sign Nypan from Rosenborg and ‘dialogue between the clubs and the player’s representatives is advancing.’

A decision on Nypan’s future is ‘yet to be made’ and ‘no agreements’ are in place – so the situation remains ‘open’, but Arsenal are ‘attempting to press ahead and win the race.’

Although Nypan is regarded as a prospect for the future, the report claims that he would be signed ‘with a view to joining up with the first-team squad immediately.’

Like his compatriot Martin Odegaard, the teenager’s best position is in attacking midfield, but with Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus currently injured, he could also fill in as a no. 9 if required, although the Gunners still want to sign a new out-and-out striker this month.

Arsenal target Nypan ‘spotted at airport’ amid talks

TEAMtalk revealed back on December 18 that a multitude of high-powered clubs – including Man Utd – were in talks with Nypan’s entourage.

The Norwegian midfielder’s other suitors at the time included Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

However, we reported last week that Man Utd had decided to pull out of the race for Nypan and now Arsenal are leading the charge for the youngster.

According to Norwegian media outlet Adressa, the midfielder was spotted at Oslo Airport boarding a flight for Manchester to potentially see his next employers.

But since, The Athletic have suggested that Arsenal are the favourites to sign Nypan, so whether the flight he allegedly boarded was heading to Manchester or London hasn’t been confirmed by any other outlets.

Nypan’s existing contract with Rosenborg is set to expire in 2026 and as we revealed back in December, he has always been unlikely to sign an extension given the interest in his signature.

We understand that Rosenborg will reluctantly accept a bid in the region of £15m for Nypan and if he lives up to his world class potential, that could prove to be one of the bargains of the century.

Arsenal remain in talks over Nypan’s signing and it will be interesting to see if they make a breakthrough in talks in the coming days.

Arsenal round-up: Semenyo targeted / Real Madrid want Zubimendi

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Arsenal could pursue a move for in-form Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, who is also a target for Tottenham.

It’s claimed that Bournemouth would reluctantly consider a bid worth £50m for Semenyo this month. The player, for his part, is said to be open to leaving the Cherries for the right opportunity.

Semenyo has scored seven goals and given four assists in 23 matches in all competitions this season and could fill in for Arsenal’s injured superstar on the right-wing.

In other news, Real Madrid are reportedly determined to beat the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool to the signing of Martin Zubimendi.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that talks between Arsenal, Sociedad and Zubimendi were “at an advanced stage” over a summer transfer.

However, a Spanish outlet has claimed that Madrid are showing keen interest in Zubimendi and are determined to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of this season.

