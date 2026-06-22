Declan Rice is reportedly leading a ‘charm offensive’ to try and convince Morgan Rogers to join Arsenal, as the Gunners step up plans to bring in the Aston Villa playmaker.

Arsenal are looking to build on a title-winning Premier League campaign and have some exciting attacking targets in mind, with Rogers at the top of their shortlist.

The 23-year-old only signed a new contract with Aston Villa last year, but we understand he believes the time may be right to take the next step in his career.

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an update on June 5 that Arsenal have intensified their assessment of Rogers, as Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta continue to reshape the club’s attacking options ahead of the new season.

Sources indicate that Arsenal believe the former Middlesbrough man can provide a major upgrade on the left side of their attack while also adding the unpredictability and match-winning quality that some within the club felt was missing at times last season.

Even after the arrival of Eberechi Eze, there remains a feeling at the Emirates that another elite attacking option could elevate Arsenal to another level, and Rogers is viewed as someone capable of delivering that extra X-factor.

Now, Rice is reportedly trying to help Arsenal get a deal done.

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Arsenal trio trying to convince Rogers

Rogers’ England team-mate Rice is ‘leading the charm offensive’ for the star, who is said to now be valued at £85million, according to The Daily Mail, as cited by Football365.

Indeed, Arsenal are reportedly using their England contingent to help convince the Villa star to move.

Along with Rice, there are three more Gunners in the Three Lions squad for the World Cup: Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke and Bukayo Saka.

The report suggests Rogers is open to listening to what the Gunners have to say.

Crucially, sources have told TEAMtalk that previously revealed that Rogers is ‘ready to move on ‘ from Villa should ‘the right opportunity arise.’

However, Arsenal aren’t the only top side interested.

We understand that Chelsea view the England maestro as a top target, while Manchester City have also considered a move for their former player.

Therefore, if Rice is able to influence Rogers, as reports suggest, then that would come as a major boost to Arsenal’s hopes of signing him.

He certainly won’t come cheap, however.

While the the reports claim £85million could be enough to sign him, we have reported that Villa will instead demand a club-record fee for Rogers – higher than the £100million they received for Grealish when selling him to Man City back in 2021.

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