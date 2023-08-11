Agent leaks Arsenal transfer outcome, as major Arteta headache clears

Mikel Arteta has two fewer transfer issues to ponder after the agent of an Arsenal star declared what’s in store for his client this month.

The Gunners have splashed the cash in a big way this summer, forking out well over £200m on the arrivals of Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

As such, their imminent swoop for David Raya will take the form of an initial loan deal with an option to buy. That route is necessary for Arsenal to conform with Financial Fair Play regulations.

As such, the Gunners aren’t likely to make any further additions on a permanent basis this summer.

With that in mind, losing key members of the squad would leave Arteta with a conundrum. Indeed, if a replacement were sought, funds would be in extremely short supply.

As such, it’ll come as a relief to Arteta to hear the agent of Jorginho declare the midfielder is going nowhere this month.

Jorginho performed well in limited appearances upon arriving from Chelsea in the winter window. If Arsenal are to challenge on four fronts this season, excellent strength in depth is a must.

Jorginho won’t start too many games for Arsenal in the Premier League or Champions League. However, he’ll be vital in the cup competitions and if injuries hit, his importance will grow.

When speaking to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, Jorginho’s agent, Joao Santos, revealed his client has interest from Spain, Saudi Arabia and Turkish giant Fenerbahce.

However, Santos insisted Jorginho is fully focused on Arsenal and will not be leaving the club any time soon. As such, Arteta will not be required to sign a late-window replacement.

“Jorginho is concentrated,” said Santos (as translated by TMW). “He is thinking about Saturday and about playing his sixth year in the Premier League as well as his fifth in the Champions League. And above all he is focused on the national team.”

When probed on links to Fenerbahce, Santos added: “He will stay at Arsenal. He is happy to be in England. Go on.”

The Turkish giant have quickly turned their attention to Man Utd’s Fred and a €15m bid has been accepted.

Finally, Santos doubled down on the claim Jorginho will stay in north London despite growing interest from Spain and Saudi Arabia.

“Some entries, for example from Arabia,” he continued. “She called me someone, but nothing concrete.

“Jorginho is also appreciated by Spain, he is an important player. But he will stay at Arsenal.”

