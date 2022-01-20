An agent has revealed Arsenal are hoping to sign a young star who is drawing comparisons with Gabriel Martinelli.

20-year-old Martinelli has been impressive over the last couple of months, hitting four goals and two assists in his last eight Premier League outings. That includes two strikes in December’s 4-1 victory over injury-hit Leeds United.

Following the 2-0 win against West Ham earlier in the season, during which Martinelli got on the scoresheet, Arsenal legend Martin Keown said: “In view of the backdrop, the manager taking the captaincy away from [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang, the team showed it didn’t affect them at all in their performance.

“The youngsters, again, leading from the front. Martinelli, a player I just love watching. I just believe in what he does. The pace for that goal was outstanding.”

The skilful Brazilian is forming a deadly attacking partnership with the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette. Their form means Aubameyang faces a fight to get back into the team upon his return.

The Gunners are looking to sort out a Martinelli repeat by signing a wonderkid with similar attributes.

The man in question is Atletico Mineiro’s teenage winger Savio. During a recent interview, the starlet’s agent confirmed Arsenal were keeping tabs on him.

Arsenal offer yet to arrive, says agent

“There are these surveys from Red Bull Bragantino and Arsenal, but nothing official. No offer has arrived for Savio,” representative Juliano Rodrigues said (via HITC).

The Brazil U18 international has admirers in his home country but is struggling to get into the Atletico Mineiro team.

Rodrigues went on to explain how a permanent exit is the ‘ideal’ solution.

“He needs to play to evolve. Atletico don’t play him. So the best thing would be a transfer, with Atletico getting part of the rights for a future sale (a sell-on clause).

“This way, Savio will be able to take off in his career, as he is one of the best players of his age in Brazilian football.

“Going out on loan now is not interesting. The ideal (thing) is to leave permanently.”

Savio has exceptional pace and great dribbling ability, hence the comparisons with Martinelli.

Aubameyang provides health update

Meanwhile, Aubameyang has given a promising update on his health.

The goalscorer contracted Covid earlier in the month and was sent home from the Africa Cup of Nations due to ‘heart lesions’.

But Aubameyang is likely to make a full recovery. He posted the following statement on social media: “I came back to London to do some additional checks, and I’m very happy to say that my heart is absolutely fine and I’m completely healthy!!

“Really appreciate all the messages over the last few days and I’m already back at it.”

Aubameyang’s future at the Emirates is still up for debate, however.

According to CBS Sports, Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr are hoping to take him on loan for the rest of the season. They want to include an option to buy worth €8million (£6.6m) which will become active in the summer.

The Gunners are yet to respond to that offer. But they could also face bids from several other teams.

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth reveals a number of European clubs are aiming to secure Aubameyang’s signature. AC Milan, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille and Sevilla are among them.

