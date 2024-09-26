The former agent of Edinson Cavani and Paulo Dybala has seemingly warned Arsenal off signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic after branding him as “overrated”.

Vlahovic has been on Arsenal‘s radar for years now, but they are yet to make a concrete move for the Serbian international – whose contract expires in 2026. Reports in Italy suggest if a contract extension isn’t secured in 2025, ‘tension’ will rise.

The 6ft 3in forward was prolific in his last 18 months at Fiorentina, scoring 41 goals in 64 appearances, but he hasn’t quite hit those heights at Juventus.

As a result, agent Claudio Anellucci, who was asked about Vlahovic’s links to Arsenal this week, does not believe the hype when it comes to the 24-year-old.

He said, via CalcioNapoli24: “Vlahovic, for me, is overrated. I’m not crazy about him, in recent years he has brought home his goals but if we look at the chances he had and the goals scored, the average is low. Last year he should have scored 30 goals, but to do well he must always be at 100%, which he can’t do.”

Arsenal still targeting Vlahovic

TEAMtalk understands the Gunners are planning a move for the Juventus attacker next summer as manager Mikel Arteta seeks to bolster his attack.

Our sources have confirmed that the Serb is on the club’s ‘list of targets’ and with his contract expiring within the next two years, time is running out for the Old Lady to cash in on the big striker.

Incidentally, since moving to Juve, Vlahovic has scored 43 goals in 107 appearances – in a side that has been off the pace in recent seasons.

To Anellucci’s comments, Vlahovic has, indeed, been a touch wasteful in front of goal. Other than the 2021/22 season, his actual goal total has fallen short of his Expected Goals tally.

According to Understat, his xG last season was 18.16 but he only scored 16 times. While his profligacy issues have been less pronounced this term and in 2022/23, Vlahovic’s form is not trending in the right direction.

Arsenal are said to be confident they can sign him for much lower than the €80m (£66.6m, $89m) price tag Juventus set this summer. And if he doesn’t improve his goal tally a great deal, they may be right to push for that.

Arsenal battle for rising star

The Gunners are reportedly in a race with Manchester City to sign exciting AZ Alkmaar winger Ruben van Bommel.

The 20-year-old, who is the son of Dutch legend Mark van Bommel, has been on the teams’ radars for years but they could be inching closer to making a move for him soon.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid are allegedly considering a move for Arsenal centre-back William Saliba – but the north London team have no intention of letting him leave.

To potentially change their minds, winger Rodrygo has been suggested as part of a player-plus-cash deal.

It seems a deal that could be more likely is for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, but that will not be an easy task, either.