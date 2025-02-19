Arsenal are cautiously optimistic of signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the summer, but there is no full agreement in place yet.

Arsenal have been in regular contact with Zubimendi’s agents for over two months in the hope of pre-agreeing a deal ahead of the summer window opening.

We understand that Arsenal remain cautious, however, as Zubimendi has been in a position before where he’s been close to joining a club – most notably Liverpool last summer – and then changed his mind.

Zubimendi has a €60million (£51m, $62m) release clause in his contract, but the cost of a deal will actually be higher, as club’s will still have to pay taxes on top of that, which have a variable inflation rate. Arsenal need to factor that in, along with any agent fees, too, before making a move.

Sources state that as things stand, Arsenal have yet to reach a full agreement with Zubimendi, formally or verbally. However, it is true that a broad set of personal terms have been verbally agreed upon in terms of wage and bonus structure, so they have made progress on that front.

Arsenal’s negotiations with Zubimendi are advanced but not finalised, and there is nothing stopping the Spain international also talking terms with other clubs providing Sociedad grant permission.

Sociedad, for their part, are hoping that Zubimendi chooses to stay with them. His release clause is structured in a way that Zubimendi must trigger it himself and then effectively get reimbursed by any new club.

Real Madrid aren’t yet pursuing Martin Zubimendi

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal choose to trigger Zubimendi’s release clause or try to negotiate a different package.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with Zubimendi of late, with some suggesting that they are trying to hijack Arsenal’s pursuit.

However, sources have played down the idea of Madrid swooping in for Zubimendi as a new defensive midfielder isn’t their top priority.

Instead, the LaLiga giants are focusing on signing a new right-back, with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold still their top target, along with a new centre-back.

There has been some speculation that Aurelien Tchouameni could depart the Bernabeu this summer and if he leaves, that could mean Madrid do look at signing a new number six.

It also can’t be ruled out that Zubimendi once again chooses to stay at Sociedad – the club where he has spent his entire career so far – as he remains in love with the club and its supporters.

But the feeling from those close to the player is that if Zubimendi does opt to take on a new challenge this summer, he will likely move out of Spain and a switch to the Premier League does interest him. Liverpool have not shown any signs to date of reigniting their interest.

With broad terms agreed with Zubimendi, the real challenge is getting the player to go from verbal engagement to committing to something more formal. Plenty of clubs have been in Arsenal’s position right now and Zubimendi has then had second thoughts. If full player buy-in arrives, reaching a deal with Sociedad shouldn’t be as challenging despite their despite for the player to stay.

IN FOCUS: How Zubimendi could fit in at Arsenal

By Samuel Bannister

Martin Zubimendi was a name on everyone’s lips last summer, when he was heavily targeted by Liverpool and enjoyed being part of Spain’s successful Euro 2024 squad.

This year, it’s Arsenal who are eyeing a deal for the metronomic deep-lying playmaker, who could be the next piece of the puzzle in their midfield evolution.

When Arsenal finished as runners-up in the Premier League for the first time since Mikel Arteta became manager, their strong midfield anchoring pair of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey was a major contributing factor.

But, in that summer of 2023, Arsenal let Xhaka go and broke their club transfer record to sign Declan Rice from West Ham in his place.

But even though they paid a nine-figure sum for Rice, their subsequent business has shown that his arrival was not intended as the finishing touch in that area of the pitch.

One year later, Arsenal were buying Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad, and now they’re trying to convince Zubimendi to make the same move.

If it seems like a luxury move given what they’ve done in the position already, it is not. In Zubimendi, Arsenal would be buying a player perfect for their philosophy under Arteta.

He excels in possession, acting as a funnel to move the ball to fellow creative midfielders, but also in winning duels, making him a superb option to sit in the deepest midfield role.

Rice has variably played as a no.6 or a no.8 for Arsenal, but he should be able to form a good partnership with a player of Zubimendi’s traits, perhaps in a double pivot or a 4-3-3 with Martin Odegaard as the most advanced midfielder.

In that 4-3-3, Zubimendi would likely sit at the base of the midfield and Rice would be a no.8, with Odegaard obviously having the most attacking freedom of the trio. Zubimendi could then break up play and dictate possession at the start of Arsenal’s movements.

It can’t be taken for granted that he would immediately adapt to the Premier League, but his tactical intelligence should make him a solid fit for what Arteta is trying to build.

