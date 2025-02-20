Arsenal have struck an agreement to sign Scottish starlet Callan Hamill from St Johnstone as they move to replace Ayden Heaven, according to a trusted source.

Heaven signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Man Utd on February 1 after deciding to leave Arsenal. The 18-year-old centre-back is highly rated by scouts across England and his departure represented a blow for Arsenal, as he could go on to become a top player at Old Trafford.

Heaven became the second exciting youngster to swap Arsenal for United recently, following striker Chido Obi’s transfer between the two Premier League giants last year.

Arsenal have moved quickly to replace Heaven in their academy setup by swooping for Scotland youth international Hamill.

As per The Athletic, Arsenal have ‘agreed a deal’ with St Johnstone to sign Hamill. The starlet turns 16 in March and will officially join Arsenal on July 1.

A ‘six-figure package’ has been finalised between the two sides, with St Johnstone set to pocket more than £100,000.

Hamill – who mainly operates as a centre-half but can also play as a full-back or central midfielder – rejected Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers last summer amid interest from Arsenal.

Hamill has trained with Arsenal U18s ‘on a number of occasions’ in recent months and even represented the Gunners in an international tournament in July last year.

Arsenal known for trusting young talent

The teenager scored his first goal for Scotland U16s earlier this week and becomes the latest promising talent to move south of the border.

The Scottish market has become more appealing for English clubs since Brexit rules made it harder to sign wonderkids from Europe.

One potential factor behind Hamill’s decision to join Arsenal could be the clear pathway to first-team football.

Academy products Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly have both shone this season after earning the trust of manager Mikel Arteta.

DON’T MISS: Director admits he ‘can’t say no’ to Arsenal bid for confirmed Arteta target

Arsenal transfers: Striker decision; Diego Costa verdict

Meanwhile, Arteta has reportedly decided between striker targets Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko.

TBR claim that Arteta would rather Arsenal sign Isak from Newcastle than RB Leipzig’s Sesko.

Ex-Chelsea star Diego Costa has been tentatively linked with a move to Arsenal to provide short-term cover up front.

William Gallas thinks Costa would add ‘character’ to the Arsenal squad, though he would likely reject such a move due to his strong Chelsea connections.

QUIZ: Who joined Arsenal first?