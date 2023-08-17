Arsenal agree exit for flop Arteta cannot trust as surprise Championship switch beckons

Arsenal are due to send Runar Alex Runarsson on loan to Cardiff City for a season in the Championship, according to reports.

Runarsson joined Arsenal in 2020, which was the same summer they sold Emiliano Martinez. But while Martinez has gone on to become a World Cup winner, Runarsson turned out to be a major flop.

His six appearances for Arsenal in the 2020-21 season – only one of which was in the Premier League, and that was as a substitute – were largely overshadowed by concerns about his errors. He was demoted to third choice after just six months when Mat Ryan joined on loan in January 2021 and his last outing for the club came in early February that year.

After that, the Iceland international went on consecutive season-long loan spells of his own, first with OH Leuven in Belgium and then with Alanyaspor in Turkey.

Now, Runarsson is ready to leave Arsenal on loan for the third time after they agreed to send him to Cardiff, according to sources such as the Daily Telegraph‘s Mike McGrath and Football London.

Runarsson will reach the end of his contract by the time his loan spell finishes, although Football London indicates Arsenal have the option to extend his deal by another 12 months.

Regardless of that situation, talks with Cardiff seemed to have progressed. By moving to Wales, he could join the same setup as another ex-Arsenal player, Aaron Ramsey (with whom he never crossed paths in north London).

Now 28 years old, Runarsson will be hoping to finally find some stability, while also getting a second chance in the English pyramid, though his fate by this time next year is still up for question.

He made 21 appearances for OH Leuven and 32 for Alanyaspor, but is now set to compete with Ryan Allsop and Jak Alnwick for gametime at Cardiff. Allsop was the more regular starter last season.

Cardiff only avoided relegation to League One by virtue of a points deduction imposed on Reading. They will be hoping they have constructed a stronger squad now, though, with Runarsson set to become an important part of it.

Arsenal transforming goalkeeper department

As for Arsenal’s own options in goal, they have recently signed David Raya from Brentford to compete with Aaron Ramsdale for the No.1 jersey – in a strategy that has caused confusion among some pundits.

To facilitate Raya’s arrival, Arsenal sold Matt Turner to Nottingham Forest after just one season with the club.

With Runarsson on his way out too, Arsenal plan to keep Karl Hein as their third-choice goalkeeper, per Football London, but they could sell Arthur Okonkwo.

READ MORE: Arsenal tipped to sign Man Utd target as Timber replacement as Romano reveals two Bundesliga options