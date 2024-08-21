Arsenal are set to sell young central midfielder Charlie Patino to Deportivo la Coruna after agreeing a fee with the second-tier Spanish side, according to reports.

The 20-year-old was considered one of the most exciting talents in the Gunners’ squad when he broke onto the scene but is yet to reach his potential.

Patino has made two senior appearances for Arsenal and scored on his debut against Sunderland in the 2021/22 campaign. However, he failed to nail down his spot in the team and was loaned out to Swansea City last term.

The midfielder, who has entered the final year of his Arsenal contract, made 33 Championship appearances for the Welsh side last season and scored three goals in the process.

Despite Patino’s potential, he has plenty of players ahead of him in the pecking order at the Emirates and therefore, a move away could be the best thing for his career.

Deportivo will hope to push for promotion from the Spanish Segunda this term and the twice-capped England under-21s international will hope to play a big role in that.

Arsenal agree ‘significant’ clause in midfielder deal

According to journalist Ryan Taylor, Arsenal have agreed a fee of £1m for Patino, which could prove to be a major bargain in a few years.

The Gunners’ sporting director Edu is said to have negotiated a ‘significant’ sell-on clause as part of the deal, so the North Londoners could generate some cash from a future sale.

Patino was not part of Arsenal’s travelling squad for their pre-season tour of the United States and his ‘surprise’ switch to Spain is ‘expected to be confirmed in the next 24 hours.’

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been working on a deal for Real Sociedad centre-mid Mikel Merino and negotiations for the Spain star are at the final stages.

Merino has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal for a four-year contract and his transfer fee is expected to be in the region of £30m.

Arsenal duo to follow youngster out the exit door

Arsenal are expected to make more player sales before the transfer window slams shut next week.

As previously reported, Eddie Nketiah is expected to depart, with the Gunners holding out for £30m for the 25-year-old striker.

Nketiah had agreed terms with French giants Marseille but they have so far failed to match Arsenal’s asking price and now Nottingham Forest are the favourites to bring him in.

Out-of-favour goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is also expected to seal a move away from North London amid interest from Wolves.

The Midlands side have made a loan offer for Ramsdale with an option to buy the shot-stopper next summer and Arsenal are yet to respond.

The Gunners are expected to reject Wolves’ offer as they would prefer to sell him, but their high valuation of over £40m could make a deal difficult.

Bournemouth are keen on Ramsdale too but they are also in the running to sign Valencia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili on loan if he completes a move to Liverpool.

