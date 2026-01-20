Agreed Arsenal transfer ‘changed’ at last minute with deal now PERMANENT

An Arsenal loan deal that got the ‘here we go’ treatment from Fabrizio Romano will now be changed into a permanent move – and it’s NOT involving Ethan Nwaneri.

Nwaneri is heading to Marseille after Arsenal and Mikel Arteta determined a six-month loan spell under the guiding hand of Roberto De Zerbi would do wonders for the young attacker’s development.

No option to buy has been included in the agreement, with Arsenal firmly believing Nwaneri has a long-term future back in north London.

A similar deal had been agreed for another Arsenal player, though one whose stock with the Gunners is at an all-time low.

Left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko was recalled from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest, though the intention was never to thrust him back into first-team contention at Arsenal.

Instead, Dutch giant Ajax verbally agreed a six-month loan swoop for the Ukraine international. The deal even got Fabrizio Romano’s signature confirmation two days ago.

Taking to X, Romano wrote: “Ajax verbally agree on deal to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Arsenal, here we go!

“Agreement in place over loan until June, leaving Nottingham Forest. Zinchenko will fly in next 24 hours for medical tests in Amsterdam.”

However, De Telegraaf’s Mike Verweij was among the first to note Zinchenko’s medical had been curiously delayed.

Also reporting on X on Tuesday morning, the Dutch reporter broke the news that rather than join Ajax on loan, Zinchenko’s move is now expected to be permanent from the get go.

And given Zinchenko would become a free agent at season’s end anyway, the move makes more sense for Arsenal who will now collect a small fee if all goes to plan.

Verweij wrote: “Delay in the medical check for Zinchenko at Ajax. The medical test was supposed to take place today.

“Despite an earlier agreement on the loan fee, talks are now about a permanent transfer because the player is running down his contract.

“The ball is in Arsenal’s court. Expectation is still that it will all work out.”

Providing his take on the situation soon after, reporter Ben Jacobs also stressed a permanent move is now under discussion, and that no issues are expected over the new structure of deal.

“Ajax have changed the structure of a proposed loan for Oleksandr Zinchenko,” insisted Jacobs.

“Plan now is to sign the Arsenal defender permanently for a small fee. All parties confident the deal will get done this month.”

