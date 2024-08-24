Ramsdale has received advice from one keeper and been blocked from moving by another

Demoted Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been advised by one of his predecessors to leave the club – but the most recent escape route he had been tipped to take has just been closed off already because of another agreed deal.

If he stays at Arsenal, Ramsdale is set for a second season spent primarily on the bench. Last season, David Raya overtook him in the pecking order while on loan from Brentford. As expected, that move became permanent earlier this summer.

If the message wasn’t clear enough already, Ramsdale – once a £30m signing for Arsenal – is not viewed as a regular starter by Mikel Arteta. Yet with less than a week of the transfer window remaining, he is still at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have lined up Espanyol’s Joan Garcia as a replacement for Ramsdale, but everything is on standby until the England international can leave the club.

And that is exactly the move he needs to make to protect his career, according to another former Arsenal goalkeeper who has gone on to better things as a first-choice elsewhere.

Emiliano Martinez, set to start against Arsenal for Aston Villa on Saturday evening, told the Daily Telegraph: “It’s a different position to me as Aaron signed for big money. He was the No. 1 for Arsenal. I never had a chance like that.

“When you play every game in the Premier League and then you drop to the bench with the quality that Aaron has, I think he should find a place to play where he feels loved.

“He is a player that England needs in their goalkeeping area. He has a great future.”

While that future ought to lie away from Arsenal, one of Ramsdale’s more likely escape routes has now seemingly been shut off.

Ramsdale suitor agrees alternative signing

Southampton have recently been linked with the 26-year-old. However, in a fresh development on Saturday afternoon, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Southampton have agreed a deal to sign Justin Bijlow from Feyenoord instead.

Russel Martin’s side have reached a verbal agreement with Feyenoord for Bijlow’s transfer. It will be his first move away from the Rotterdam-based club, whom he debuted for in 2017.

Bijlow still needs to complete a medical with Southampton, but it is now clear that he is their chosen option to strengthen between the sticks, and not Ramsdale.

So, what next for the former Sheffield United shot-stopper?

Ramsdale has had other suitors looking at him throughout the summer. For example, at the start of this week – as anticipated by TEAMtalk – Wolves made an approach for him.

Wolves have been trying to take Ramsdale on loan, but it is still up for question as to whether or not Arsenal would agree to those terms.

Ramsdale has also previously been looked at by Eredivisie outfit Ajax, who are yet to sign a different goalkeeper this summer.

Bournemouth have also been mulling over a move to bring Ramsdale back to the club he was on the books at between 2017 and 2020, but they are also considering Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga.

READ NEXT – Mikel Merino next: Ranking every player Arsenal have signed from La Liga from worst to best