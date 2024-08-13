Ajax have now emerged as the leading candidate to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with the stopper seeking regular football in a top squad – and he could be the first of two high-profile departures at Emirates Stadium this week.

Ramsdale has been consistently linked with an exit from north London since he was displaced as the clear No 1 at the club by David Raya.

After seeing his chances to take the gloves evaporate after Raya was loaned in, Ramsdale has also not enjoyed any minutes through Arsenal’s pre-season friendlies at home – and it now seems abundantly clear that his future lies elsewhere.

David Ornstein reports that Arsenal have recently turned down a loan approach for Ramsdale from Ajax but the Dutch club are said to remain optimistic about getting a deal done in the current window.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal favour a permanent sale in the case of Ramsdale as they have taken on several young prospects who could graduate from the academy in the coming seasons and don’t see Ramsdale returning to the top of the pecking order among the Gunner’s glovemen.

Ramsdale is among a clutch of Arsenal players believed to be seeking exits from the club feeling that they are not central to the plans Mikel Arteta has in place for next season.

The goalkeeper has also recently been linked with a move to Wolves.

Arsenal out to wrap up a decent window

Another player who could be headed out is striker Eddie Nketiah despite seeing a potential move to Marseille collapse after the Ligue 1 side failed to agree terms with Arsenal.

Nketiah is one among the possibilities Bournemouth are considering following Dominic Solanke’s departure. The 26-year-old joined Tottenham Hotspur this weekend. Bournemouth have added Arsenal forward Nketiah, 25, to their list of choices.

Marseille pursued Nketiah before focusing on Elye Wahi of fellow Ligue 1 team Lens when the Gunners tried to play hardball.

While Nketiah and Ramsdale look very likely to exit soon, the club does not have need of direct replacements for the pair and have idenitified the midfield as the area that needs immediate strengthening.

While Liverpool’s Martin Zubimendi failure isn’t expected to aid Arsenal’s pursuit of his Real Sociedad teammate, Mikel Merino remains the priority target for Arteta’s side in the current window.

Arsenal are mulling over whether or not they can afford to meet the asking price for Merino which is believed to be in the region of £25m.

It is possible that Ramsdale and Nketiah securing their desired exits from the club could free up the funds needed to complete the Merino swoop and seemingly neatly wrap up the Londoner’s transfer business.

