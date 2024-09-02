Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ittihad have made a move to sign a top Arsenal star before their transfer window shuts on Monday.

While the window to bring in new players in England closed on Friday, several other leagues can still bring in players and the big money on offer in Saudi Arabia remains an option at this stage.

And it appears Al Ittihad are looking to destabilise the Gunners with a late swoop to take Leandro Trossard to the Middle East.

The winger has proved to be a clutch performer in north London since his £27million switch from Brighton in January 2023, although much of that has come from the bench.

DON’T MISS – The five best free agents in each position available after the 2024 summer transfer window

Gabriel Martinelli is often preferred on the left of Arsenal’s attack ahead of the Belgian, with Bukayo Saka a guaranteed starter on the right.

But Trossard once again showed his importance to Arsenal and Mikel Arteta when he netted the opening goal at Aston Villa two minutes after coming on at Villa Park.

He was, however, rewarded with a start against his old club Brighton in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at The Emirates.

But now Romano has confirmed that Al Ittihad are trying to test Arsenal’s resolve over a player who is in and out of the side.

The reputed transfer expert reports that a proposal in the region of €35m (£29.4m) has been submitted for the attacker and that the ball is now very much in Arsenal’s court as to whether they accept.

Arsenal facing massive Trossard decision

The official proposal arrives ahead of the Saudi Pro League deadline, as Al Ittihad keep looking for new winger.

However, it would surely be a huge mistake for the Gunners to part company with Trossard when they have no chance of replacing him now the English window is shut.

The exciting winger has scored has 19 goals and 12 assists from 71 assists for Arsenal, which works out as a goal involvement every 2.2 appearances – although only 37 of those games have been starts.

READ MORE – Former Arsenal star confirms talks were held over shock return, as Edu strikes alternative deal

Arteta also allowed backup winger Reiss Nelson to join London rivals Fulham on loan on deadline day so an exit for Trossard would only weaken his squad ahead of the start of a busy period when the Champions League kicks in too.

UPDATE: In fairness to Arsenal though, it’s since been revealed that they quickly rejected the offer from Al Ittihad in an all likeliness due to the reasons named above.

Arsenal are back in Premier League action after the upcoming break when they head to north London rivals Tottenham in the Premier Lague on Sunday September 15.