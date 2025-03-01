Alan Shearer has explained why Mikel Arteta could soon see question marks being asked about his Arsenal future after naming the huge mistake the Gunners have made and why the Spaniard’s hesitancy has prevented them from winning the Premier League.

The Gunners have finished as Premier League runners-up over the last two seasons, and a big drop-off in form from four-time reigning champions Manchester City could have opened the title door to Mikel Arteta’s side. Instead, Arsenal have chosen the worst possible time to suffer their own dip – form which has allowed Arne Slot’s Liverpool to race home virtually unchallenged to become champions of England.

While the title is not quite in the bag yet, the fact that the Merseysiders are now 13 points clear means it would take an almighty slip to stop them claiming only a second English league crown in 35 years.

After witnessing his side fail to score for the second successive match in a 0-0 midweek draw at Nottingham Forest, Arteta admitted after the game that he had virtually conceded the title and would instead be putting his main focus into winning the Champions League.

With a last-16 tie against PSV Eindhoven on the cards next week, Arsenal certainly have a fair chance at reaching the quarter-finals at least.

However, Shearer is already fearing the worst and reckons Arteta is starting to feel the heat for what looks likely to be another trophyless season.

“Is Mikel Arteta under a bit of pressure now? Name me a Premier League manager not under pressure!” Shearer told Betfair. “But you have to say so with what Arsenal have spent and how close they have gone in title races.

“There’s no doubt that he’s a very talented manager and I don’t think that he’s under any pressure between now and the end of the season. But I would guess that between now and the beginning of next season that they’ll have to bring players in.”

Shearer also feels Arsenal’s decision not to sign a new striker, either last summer or in the winter window, has effectively cost them any chance of winning the title.

“Either they couldn’t get a striker in, or Mikel Arteta didn’t want one, but whatever way around it, it’s clear to see that Arsenal have made a huge error in that position.”

Arteta told striker signing will see Arsenal ‘fleeced’

The Gunners did see a January offer fall short for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, though the manner of the bid and the timing of it did not win them any friends at Villa Park.

Sources also revealed to us that Arsenal were presented with a very favourable chance to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus in January – an option that Arteta passed up.

But with the likes of Benjamin Sesko and – more ambitiously, Alexander Isak – still on their radar, it could be that Arteta ultimately decided to keep his hands in his pockets ahead of a big summer spend.

Either way, Shearer feels sides will now see Arsenal coming and will raise their asking price as a result.

“How many additions required is the question, but one thing is for certain that they have to bring a centre-forward in of world class quality and there’s not many of those around. Whoever they go for, they’re going to get fleeced, because everyone knows they’re desperate for a striker.”

Shearer feels the fact Arsenal passed up on a striker deal in January could cost them dear.

“About a month ago, maybe three weeks ago, there was a glimmer of hope for Arsenal, that if they went on a winning run, then it might put a little bit of pressure on Liverpool, but they just couldn’t do it,” he said.

“I know they’ve got injuries, but I go back to the first week of the season, where I said that if Arsenal bought a striker, then I’d fancy them to win the league and if not then I didn’t think they’d do it.

“Ultimately, injuries and a lack of striker has cost Arsenal, and that’s the reason why when push came to shove, they haven’t had enough. Only one shot on target against Nottingham Forest, from a set-piece, has shone a light on that.”

Arsenal transfer latest: Contact made for 134-goal striker; assist-king also eyed

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Arsenal are ready for a transformative summer window in which they will bolster numerous positions. There could be new arrivals at centre-forward, left wing, central midfield, left-back and goalkeeper.

Now reports on Friday have revealed that one of those names being linked is Belgian star Maxim De Cuyper, with the Gunners in discussions for the six-cap international over a potential summer deal.

Two Arsenal stars could be shown the door to make room for the Club Brugge star.

The biggest Arsenal signing, though, as Shearer has touched upon, will undoubtedly come up front.

Now reports claim the Gunners have made ‘official contact’ to try and tee up a blockbuster move for one of the world’s elite goalscorers in Victor Osimhen.

That comes amid growing speculation that Arteta’s dream signing, Isak, is now ‘far more likely to sign for Liverpool’.

