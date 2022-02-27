Alan Shearer has lauded Southampton loanee Armando Broja, who is reportedly a transfer target for Arsenal and Everton.

The striker joined Southampton on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea in August. And he has gone on to make a big impression during his first full Premier League campaign.

The 20-year-old has found the net eight times in 26 appearances so far. While that is not the most blistering of goal records, Broja is causing opposition defenders plenty of problems with his pace and power.

His last strike came in the 3-2 win over Tottenham towards the start of February. Broja guided the ball past Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris with a first time effort, after being set up by left-back Romain Perraud.

Broja, a ten-time Albania international, is attracting attention from several top-flight clubs due to his impressive displays.

On January 26, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Leeds and Wolves had set their sights on him ahead of the summer window.

football.london claim Arsenal are monitoring Broja’s progress before potentially launching an offer. Frank Lampard, meanwhile, could use his connections at Chelsea to take Broja on loan with Everton.

‘This lad is clinical’ – Alan Shearer

Former Newcastle ace Shearer has now heaped praise on the young hitman.

“Let me tell you, this lad is clinical,” Shearer told Premier League Productions. “His goal against Brentford made him the youngest player in Premier League history to score in each of his first four home starts.

“As a striker it’s all about taking chances and scoring goals, so stats like this tell me he can thrive in the Premier League.

“He scores different types of goals, too. Against Leeds was a clinical finish – one you’d expect him to score – while the one against Burnley shows his ability to create space for himself to get his shot away.

“Against Brighton he particularly impressed me with his poise. Many would shoot [at first opportunity] but he takes the defender out of the picture before coolly slotting home.

“Broja is a young striker with an eye for goal and has a bright future in the Premier League.”

Arsenal told to get cracking on new contracts

Meanwhile, Paul Merson has urged Arsenal to begin negotiating new contracts for Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka.

“They are top drawer and they are going to be vital to Arsenal finishing in the top four this season,” Merson wrote for the Daily Star.

“But I think Arsenal should get them tied down now.

“They should be talking now about five year contracts. Get them signed, and if they don’t want to sign, then sell them in the summer.

“Don’t hang around and let them run their contracts down and let them go for next to nothing. Test the water because there will be teams chasing them.”

