Arsenal burst into race for ‘world-class’ €80m signing that’ll sting Liverpool, Barcelona

Arsenal have reportedly joined Liverpool and Barcelona in chasing elite Inter Milan star Alessandro Bastoni, and our sources have already revealed how he feels about a big summer transfer.

Bastoni developed at Atalanta before joining Inter for €31million in July 2017. He had loan spells back at Atalanta and Parma before forcing his way into Inter’s starting lineup.

So far, the centre-half has made 288 appearances for the Nerazzurri, helping them win two Serie A titles, two Coppa Italias and three Supercoppa Italianas, while also reaching two Champions League finals.

Bastoni is one of Europe’s most celebrated centre-backs. He is a modern, left-footed defender with great technique and vision. Defensively, Bastoni has the physicality required to deal with top strikers, while his superb anticipation allows him to intercept opposition passes.

Italian outlet Calciomercato have analysed several potential Serie A exits ahead of the summer, including Inter trio Bastoni, Federico Dimarco and Marcus Thuram, alongside Juventus duo Kenan Yildiz and Gleison Bremer.

Their report reveals that Arsenal and Barcelona are ‘pursuing’ Bastoni as a prime summer target. The Italy international is a ‘priceless’ player for Inter, but the chances of him leaving are growing.

We revealed on December 20 that Bastoni could push for a new challenge at the end of the season. A source said: “Alessandro is happy at Inter, and in Italy, but at 26, there is the belief he might look to try his hand abroad. He is at the top of his game, and not many in the world currently compare to him.

“2026 is going to be a big year for him.”

Liverpool have put Bastoni on their defensive shortlist alongside Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck.

It was claimed on January 3 that Barca will try to sign Bastoni before Liverpool, though Arsenal have now burst into the frame.

The top-quality 26-year-old will cost €75-80m (£65-70m / $89-95m). While Bastoni is a key first-team player, such a large sale would transform Inter’s financial situation, allowing them to make several new additions.

Liverpool need Bastoni more

Inter are protected by Bastoni’s contract, which runs until June 2028.

Bastoni would be an excellent signing for Arsenal, as he has been labelled ‘world-class’ by both CBS Sports and the Italian press.

Although, there is good reason to suggest Liverpool need him more than Arsenal. The Gunners already have William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes as their starting centre-backs, and Bastoni would not want to sit on the bench. Mikel Arteta also has Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera as backup options.

Liverpool, in contrast, are looking for Virgil van Dijk’s long-term successor, while Ibrahima Konate still has yet to pen a new contract.

