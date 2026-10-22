Arsenal planning January move for prolific Atletico Madrid star – NOT Julian Alvarez

Arsenal are plotting a January move for highly-rated Atletico Madrid winger Alex Baena, with the Gunners reportedly reviving their interest from back in 2024.

The 25-year-old, who can play as a winger on either flank or as an attacking midfielder, ticks a lot of boxes of what Arsenal are looking fpr.

The Gunners are looking at bringing in a new left-winger this winter. They sold Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli over the summer, but ultimately only brought in one new addition in the position: Christos Tzolis.

According to Fussball Transfers, Baena has been ‘identified as a potential January signing’ by Arsenal.

The report notes that Arsenal ‘targeted Baena in 2024’ before he left Villarreal for Atletico, and now Arsenal are ‘revisiting a potential move’.

The Spanish international has been in sensational form this season, notching five goals and two assists in nine appearances across all competitions so far.

He is contracted until 2030 with Atletico, and Diego Simeone views him as a hugely important player, so this won’t be an easy deal for Arsenal to do.

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Arsenal target Alex Baena; Julian Alvarez interest remains

Baena certainly isn’t the only Atletico star Arsenal are interested in, either.

Julian Alvarez was the club’s top target over the summer, but he ultimately stayed in the Spanish capital.

It recently emerged the Atletico star’s price tag has dropped to €120million (£101.5m / $134.7m), significantly lower than the €150million (£126.8m / $168.3m) fee floated over the summer.

Reports also suggest that Arsenal would be willing to to sell Gyokeres in order to help fund a move for Alvarez in the January transfer window.

The Gunners are said to have placed a £64million price tag on the Swede, so that sale would, in theory, help pay for more than half of Alvarez’s transfer.

However, Arsenal would face one major obstacle even if they were able to agree a transfer fee with Atletico – Alvarez’s dream next club remains Barcelona.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Arsenal do make fresh attempts to sign both Alvarez and Baena in January. But Atletico certainly won’t make things easy for them to sign either of them.

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