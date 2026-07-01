Bournemouth are refusing to budge on Alex Scott’s future after Arsenal became the latest Premier League giants to enquire about the England midfielder, TEAMtalk understands.

The Gunners are the second club to make a concrete move for Scott, following Manchester United’s fresh enquiries that we revealed exclusively last week and in anticipation of their failure to land Mateus Fernandes.

United’s interest has only intensified following Fernandes’ decision to reject Old Trafford in favour of Tottenham Hotspur, forcing Michael Carrick’s side to continue exploring alternative midfield targets.

Liverpool have also remained firmly in the conversation throughout the summer, with new Reds boss Andoni Iraola a long-standing admirer of Scott after their time together at Bournemouth.

Sources can also reveal that Tottenham had previously explored a move for Scott before accelerating their pursuit of Fernandes.

With an £85million deal for the West Ham midfielder now agreed, and a second move for Sandro Tonali in the works, Spurs have effectively moved on from the Bournemouth star.

Chelsea and Newcastle United are also keeping close tabs on Scott’s situation, with both clubs continuing to monitor developments despite not making formal approaches in recent days. Now, Arsenal have entered the race.

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Arsenal launch new Alex Scott enquiry

Indeed, we understand that Mikel Arteta’s side have made fresh enquiries for the 22-year-old as they continue assessing midfield options ahead of the new season.

However, Bournemouth’s response has been identical to the one received by Manchester United and Liverpool.

Sources at the Vitality Stadium, however have confirmed to us that Arsenal have been told Scott is not for sale.

The Cherries have made it abundantly clear they have no intention of weakening Marco Rose’s squad before the German coach has even begun his first full campaign in charge.

Scott is regarded as one of the cornerstones of Bournemouth’s long-term project and the club remain determined to keep him on the South Coast.

That has not stopped interest mounting.

We understand intermediaries involved in discussions believe that, while Bournemouth continue to insist Scott is not available and refuse to publicly place a valuation on him, an offer in excess of £80million would at least force serious internal discussions.

Following Tottenham’s agreement to pay around £85million for Fernandes, such a valuation is increasingly viewed as realistic within the market.

There is, however, one major difference. West Ham were prepared to sanction Fernandes’ departure should their valuation be met.

Bournemouth, by contrast, have no desire to cash in on Scott, and are instead doing everything possible to ensure he remains part of their plans.

The Cherries are already in talks with Scott’s representatives over a new long-term contract, with his current deal running until 2028.

As part of those negotiations, Bournemouth are prepared to include a release clause in the agreement, although sources stress it would not become active until next summer.

The proposal underlines Bournemouth’s determination to keep Scott for at least one more season before entertaining the possibility of a future transfer.

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