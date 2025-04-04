Arsenal believe record-breaking ‘world-class’ striker wants to join Liverpool

Arsenal believe that their top striker target will not join if he were to leave his current club, with a report claiming that the Gunners think that he will move to Premier League rivals Liverpool instead.

One of the areas that Arsenal are determined to strengthen in the summer transfer window is in attack. Gabriel Jesus is not a prolific goalscorer, and while Kai Havertz has scored when he has been fit and deployed as the centre-forward, the Germany international is not a natural striker and is not clinical.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported this week that Arsenal are in talks with the agents of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal are also reported to be keen on Nigeria international striker Victor Osimhen, who is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli until the end of the season.

Alexander Isak, though, is Arsenal’s ‘top target’, with our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reporting back in November 2024 that manager Mikel Arteta had identified him as the dream striker for next season and beyond.

However, Arsenal’s Premier League rivals, Liverpool, have taken a shine to Isak as well, with Uruguay international striker Darwin Nunez likely to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti reported on March 16 that Liverpool have made Isak their ‘top target’.

TBR has now reported that Arsenal believe that Isak would prefer a move to Anfield to a switch to the Emirates Stadium if he were to leave Newcastle United this summer.

While noting that Sesko and Osimhen are on Arsenal’s wishlist, the report stated that ‘there is a new belief at the Emirates that, should Isak leave Newcastle, he would favour Liverpool ahead of them – meaning they have had taken the idea of landing him off the table’.

Isak joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2022 for £63million. The Sweden international striker has scored 59 goals and given nine assists in 101 appearances for the Magpies.

The 25-year-old, who scored in the final of the Carabao Cup against Liverpool to help Newcastle win the competition, broke club legend Alan Shearer’s long-standing record in January 2025.

Isak scored in eight Premier League games in a row to break Shearer’s record of seven on the bounce between September and November 1996.

Interestingly, Shearer described Isak as “world class” on BBC Sport in January 2025.

Alexander Isak ‘very interested’ in Liverpool move – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported Liverpool’s interest in Isak back on February 13.

Since then, various other media outlets have reported that the Premier League leaders want the striker.

We also revealed in February that ‘Isak is very interested in a move to Liverpool’.

However, sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle do not want to sell the Swedish striker and will demand a hefty fee for him.

Liverpool could have to pay up to £130million for Isak.

