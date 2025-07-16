Newcastle United striker and Liverpool target Alexander Isak, who has also been linked with Arsenal

A report has revealed what Arsenal privately think about Liverpool potentially signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United as the Gunners press ahead in their pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres, with Paul Merson giving his verdict on the Sporting CP striker.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool have been very active in the summer transfer window. While Liverpool manager Arne Slot is keen on winning the Premier League title for the second season in a row, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is determined to guide the Gunners to their first league success since 2004.

Liverpool have added Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi, Freddie Woodman and Giorgi Mamardashvili to their squad already this summer.

As for Arsenal, the north London club have so far officially confirmed the signings of Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal are also on the hunt for a new striker this summer.

Arsenal are determined to sign Gyokeres from Sporting, while Liverpool have made a move for Newcastle United star Alexander Isak.

Isak was on Arsenal’s radar earlier this summer, but the Gunners are now fully focused on getting a deal done for Gyokeres.

TBR journalist Graeme Bailey has revealed what Arsenal privately think about Liverpool actively pressing ahead with their quest to sign Isak in a £120million deal.

Bailey told TBR: “I’m told Arsenal from earlier this summer when we knew Liverpool were really making Isak their dream target had already moved on.

“In football there is a belief that Isak or his people have in some way made it known that were he to leave, then Liverpool would be his preferred choice which is why Arsenal moved on.

“Obviously we don’t know if that is true but Arsenal are very happy with Gyokeres, indeed they were with Sesko.

“Some Arsenal fans will be disappointed that they might not have waited for Isak but the club are not.”

Paul Merson gives verdict on Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal

It has been well-documented that Arsenal are determined to sign Gyokeres from Sporting CP in the summer transfer window.

After weeks of negotiation, a deal has finally been struck, with AS reporting that Arsenal will pay Sporting €73.5m (£63.8m, $85.4m) for the striker.

The Sweden international striker will reportedly travel to London on Friday to undergo a medical before completing his transfer to Arsenal.

Former Arsenal star and Sky Sports pundit Merson has made it clear what he thinks of the deal.

Merson told Sky Sports: “On the whole, Arsenal have done good business this summer.

“Martin Zubimendi is a top buy. Viktor Gyokeres is also a good buy, but we’ll have to see whether his form from Portugal translates to the Premier League.

“How many players have ripped it up in Portugal and Holland but then not ripped it up in England?

“I’m sure people will be screaming examples at me where the form has translated, but he’ll have to prove it.

“Remember, he was at Coventry and there wasn’t a queue to sign him then. No-one was willing to take a chance.

“He went to Portugal and has done really well, but it isn’t the strongest league in Europe.

“Now he’s going for decent money and for me, it’s a case of watch this space.”

