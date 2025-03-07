Arsenal ‘less likely’ than Liverpool to sign ‘world-class’ striker for ONE major reason

Arsenal could miss out on the signing of Alexander Isak to Liverpool, with a trusted journalist revealing what could stop the Gunners from doing a deal as Newcastle United’s stance on the striker also comes to light.

Isak has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world and has been on fire this season. The Newcastle star has scored 22 goals and provided five assists in 31 matches in all competitions, as Eddie Howe’s side stay on the hunt for a top-four spot in the Premier League table.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that both Liverpool and Arsenal are keen on signing Isak, who was described as a “world‑class player” by Newcastle’s chief executive Darren Eales in The Guardian this week.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on February 13 that Isak is on Liverpool’s shortlist.

We understand that the 25-year-old Newcastle striker himself is very interested in joining the Merseyside club, who are likely to win the Premier League title this season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer expert Ben Jacobs reported on February 7 that Isak is Arsenal’s “dream target”.

The Independent journalist Miguel Delaney has now reported that Arsenal are “less likely” than Liverpool to sign Isak because of the transfer fee needed.

Delaney made the revelation in his Reading the Game newsletter that was sent out to the subscribers via email at 12:06pm on Friday March 7.

The trusted journalist wrote: “Everyone wants Isak, with Liverpool having developed particularly strong interest.

“Arsenal are currently seen as less likely to sign him because of that potential price – possibly up to £150m or maybe even more. If Isak decided to leave, he really would have his pick.

“Clubs like Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are already looking at ways to put together some kind of attractive offer.

“It makes it all the more important for Newcastle to get back into the Champions League.”

Newcastle United playing a dangerous game with Isak

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle do not want to sell Isak at the end of the season and are planning talks with the striker over a new deal.

While Delaney backed this up, the respected journalist has noted that if Isak does not sign a new deal, then Newcastle are running the risk of his value going down in the coming years, adding that the striker could eventually leave St. James’ Park as a free agent.

The journalist wrote: “There was more noise this week about Alexander Isak, not least because Newcastle United’s chief executive Darren Eales answered questions about him.

‘We’re going to be clear, he has multiple years left,’ the official said of Isak’s contract. That is rationale that still has a few layers to it, mind.

“On the one hand, Newcastle’s ownership means they can be hardline on this. They don’t have to buckle to any pressure and will seek to keep him.

“That leverage nevertheless decreases with every season, because the price goes down the closer it gets to Isak potentially being able to walk away for free.

“If he doesn’t sign a new contract – and Newcastle have long been preparing an offer – a decision eventually has to come on whether it’s better to cash in.

“The club also know that, should they actually become open to offers, it could spark one of the biggest auctions in the modern game’s history.

