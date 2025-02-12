Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes that Alexander Isak is the missing piece for the Gunners to make a real impact in the Champions League, with a report claiming how the north London club view the Sweden international striker as Newcastle United star’s stance over a potential exit is revealed.

Isak has developed into one of the best strikers in the Premier League during his time at Newcastle and has repaid every penny of the £63million transfer fee that the Premier Lague club paid to Real Sociedad to sign him in the summer of 2022. The 25-year-old has scored 54 goals and given nine assists in 95 matches in all competitions for the Magpies, with his total tally in his career standing at 136 goals in 310 matches so far. Isak has given 28 assists in those games as well.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has long reported that Isak is Arsenal manager Arteta’s dream target.

We expect the Gunners to try to sign the Sweden international in the summer transfer window, but Newcastle are planning to hold talks with the striker towards the end of the season to convince him to extend his stay at St James’ Park.

According to Fichajes, Arteta rates Isak so highly that he believes he is the striker who could make Arsenal a major player in the Champions League and could help the north London outfit even win it.

Arsenal, who have never won the Champions League, are reportedly the club most interested in Isak.

The Gunners, who are aiming to win the Premier League title this season, are keen on adding a reliable striker to their squad.

Arsenal reportedly see Isak “as the perfect complement to raise the team’s competitive level and compete head-to-head with the European giants”.

Fichajes has noted that Newcastle’s board is aware of interest from Arsenal in Isak.

The Magpies, who are in the race for the Premier League top four this season, will not let Isak go easily and will demand at least €120million (£100m / £125m).

Arsenal are closely monitoring Isak’s situation and are considering the possibility of launching a formal bid, according to the report.

Alexander Isak’s stance on Newcastle future

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs reported Arsenal’s interest in Isak on January 31.

In the report, Jacobs noted that the striker is a “dream target” for Arsenal, but Newcastle are optimistic about keeping at him at the club for the long term.

We understand that Isak is happy at Newcastle and is not thinking about leaving St James’ Park anytime soon.

The striker is focused on his job of scoring goals and pushing Eddie Howe’s side into the Premier League top four this season.

Latest Arsenal news: Sesko boost, Zubimendi competition

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has given his take on Arsenal’s interest in Isak.

The former Liverpool defender does not think that the Gunners will be able to get him in the summer transfer window.

Carragher said on The Overlap: “You know the talk about Isak. There’s a lot of talk about Isak.

‘There’s a feeling that Arsenal are going to sign him or that they need to sign him. As an Arsenal fan, do you think that’s realistic?

“He’s got three years left on his contract. Liverpool are desperate for a centre-forward as well, but there’s no talk of Liverpool getting him.

“So I don’t know where all this talk of Arsenal signing Isak is coming from. Liverpool need one as well, and if they win the league and Isak was going to leave, surely you pick the team who wins the league.

“I don’t get it. It’s not realistic for Arsenal, is it? Are Arsenal paying £130m for him?”

Arsenal are interested in Benjamin Sesko as well, and the Gunners will be encouraged by a new report claiming that the 21-year-old RB Leipzig striker prefers a move to the Emirates Stadium to a switch to Manchester United.

Man Utd are looking for a striker and like Sesko and so do Chelsea, but the youngster prefers Arsenal.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Arsenal are in danger of missing out on Martin Zubimendi to Real Madrid.

While Arsenal are pushing to reach a pre-agreement with the midfielder and plan to trigger his release clause of £51million, Madrid have surged into the race for the Real Sociedad stat.

