Paul Merson has urged Alexander Isak to join Arsenal in the summer transfer window, while Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has revelled in the Gunners’ target scoring this weekend.

One of the areas that Arsenal are desperate to strengthen in the summer is attack. The north London club tried and failed to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa in the January transfer window, as manager Mikel Arteta tried to rectify his earlier mistake of not bringing in a prolific marksman.

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been linked with a shock move to Arsenal, who hold an interest in RB Leipzig marksman Benjamin Sesko as well.

But, as TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has consistently reported, Newcastle striker Isak is Arsenal’s dream target.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that there is interest in the Sweden international from Liverpool, too.

Newcastle do not want to sell Isak in the summer transfer window and are planning talks with him over a new deal.

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle could demand up to £150million for the 25-year-old.

Former Arsenal star Merson has given his take on the situation of Isak, who was described as “world class” by Newcastle legend Alan Shearer on BBC Sport in January 2025.

The Sky Sports pundit believes that it would be best for Isak if he joined Arsenal this summer.

Merson wrote on Sportskeeda: “Alexander Isak is expected to attract interest from a few clubs this summer. But I feel like he could play the waiting game before he decides on his future.

“Newcastle could be playing Champions League football next season and have already tasted silverware.

“Let’s not forget that they are a big club and if they qualify for the Champions League, they are an attractive project to be a part of for any player.

“I think Isak surely wants to be involved in the Champions League next season and that could play a key role here.

“Arsenal seem like the best possible move for him if he leaves Newcastle though. If the Gunners get him, they will win the league by 10 points!”

Eddie Howe praises Alexander Isak after penalty goal

Isak is one of the best strikers in the world and has scored 22 goals and given six assists in 31 Premier League appearances for Newcastle this season.

The former Real Sociedad star’s latest goal came in Newcastle’s 3-0 victory over Ipswich Town at St. James’ Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

Isak found the back of the net in first-half injury time when he scored from the penalty spot.

The striker has suffered a dip in form since the Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool, and Newcastle manager Howe is delighted that his star player scored on Saturday.

Howe told The Shields Gazette about Isak: “Well, I think, yeah, in part, Ipswich’s game plan would have been to stop Alex today.

“So I think the reducing of space, the low defensive line, does limit his ability to bring his main strengths to the game.

“Of course, as a team, then we still need to find a way to get him into the game. And I felt we did. And I felt he did. I felt he improved as the game went on.

“Possibly not (playing his best football), but I think that’s the same with any player. There’ll be little peaks and troughs.

“The most important thing is, throughout the season, that he’s still contributing and scoring massive goals for us. And we back him to rediscover that, we’re talking one or two percent back into his game, very quickly.”

