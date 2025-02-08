Arsenal will find it extremely difficult to sign Alexander Isak from Premier League rivals Newcastle United in the summer transfer window, with a report revealing why the Magpies are in a strong position to keep hold of Mikel Arteta’s dream target as the Gunners learn the fee they will have to pay to get Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

Isak has been on the books of Newcastle since the summer of 2022 when he joined from Real Sociedad for £63million. The 25-year-old has since established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League, scoring 48 goals in 74 league appearances. The Sweden international has found the back of the net 54 times and has given nine assists in 95 matches in all competitions for the Magpies.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported in November that Isak is Arsenal and Arteta’s “dream target”.

Sources told TEAMtalk earlier this week that Isak is the striker that Arsenal want the most in the summer transfer window.

We understand that Newcastle will demand at least £120million for the Swedish star, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs reporting on January 31 that the Magpies plan to sit down with Isak towards the end of the season and convince him to put pen to paper on a new deal with a better salary package.

Football Insider has now backed our claim, with their report stating that Newcastle will “try and persuade” Isak to sign a new deal at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

The report has claimed interest from Arsenal in the striker, who has scored 17 goals and given five assists in 22 Premier League matches for Newcastle this season.

What is interesting about Football Insider’s report is it has noted that “Newcastle’s decision to offload several players during January has left their finances in a stronger state to allow them to keep Isak”.

Miguel Almiron, Lloyd Kelly, Isaac Hayden and Alex Murphy are the four players who left Newcastle in the January transfer window.

While Newcastle sold Almiron to Atlanta United for £9m, there are clauses in Kelly’s loan deal that will eventually see Juventus pay £20m in a permanent transfer.

Hayden joined Portsmouth on loan, while Murphy moved to Bolton Wanderers on loan as well.

Arsenal target Matheus Cunha’s release clause revealed

Matheus Cunha is another player that Arsenal have their eyes on.

The Brazil international forward has been in fine form for Wolves this season, scoring 11 goals and giving four assists in 21 Premier League starts.

It was always unlikely that Wolves were going to sell Cunha in the January transfer window, especially with the team fighting for survival in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old signed a new contract with Wolves, but Arsenal could still be able to sign him in the summer transfer window.

There is reportedly a release clause of £62million in Cunha’s new deal, with The Daily Mail reporting that Chelsea, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest also wanted to sign him last month.

Latest Arsenal news: Zubimendi threat, Larsson talks

Arsenal are keen on a deal for Martin Zubimendi in the summer transfer window, but they will face stiff competition from Real Madrid.

While the Gunners are ready to trigger the £51million release clause in Zubimendi’s contract at Real Sociedad, Madrid are reportedly confident of beating the north London club to the signature of the Spain international midfielder.

Karim Adeyemi has also been linked with Arsenal, with a report stating that the Gunners are “the most likely candidates” to sign the Borussia Dortmund winger this summer.

Arsenal manager Arteta has been hugely impressed with Adeyemi’s attributes and believes that he would be a good fit.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are already in talks over signing Hugo Larsson from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have reportedly old the midfielder’s agents that they are planning to make a big offer for him.

Eintracht value Larsson at €60million (£50m / $62.3m) and are willing to cash in on him, but it is not clear if the midfielder himself would be willing to push for a move away from the German club.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Madrid, Tottenham and Manchester City are also said to be keen on the 20-year-old Sweden international.

