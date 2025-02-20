Mikel Arteta makes FINAL decision on Arsenal signing Alexander Isak or Benjamin Sesko

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta prefers signing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak to RB Leipzig hitman Benjamin Sesko, with a report revealing the only condition under which the Gunners will bid for the former.

One of the main objectives for Arsenal in the summer of 2025 is to sign a new striker. The north London club went into a panic mode in the January transfer window after Gabriel Jesus suffered an injury and had a late bid for Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins rejected.

With Kai Havertz not even in double figures in the Premier League this season, the Gunners could miss out on the title because of a lack of a top-quality number nine.

Arsenal are determined to sign a new striker in the summer of 2025 and enhance their chances of winning the Premier League title next season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported this month that Newcastle star Isak is the striker that Arsenal want the most.

We also reported that Newcastle are going to demand at least £120million for the Sweden international, who has established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Arsenal are keen on RB Leipzig star Sesko too.

The 21-year-old Slovenia international striker has a release clause of £65million in his contract.

TBR has now reported that Arsenal manager Arteta has made a decision on who between Isak and Sesko he would prefer at the Emirates Stadium.

The report has claimed that Isak is Arteta’s “personal first-choice”, adding that Newcastle do not want to sell the Swede, who has scored 54 goals and given nine assists in 96 matches in all competitions for the Magpies.

Condition for Arsenal to bid for Alexander Isak

While Arteta would love to work with Isak at Arsenal, the north London club are not going to go all in and make a bid for the Newcastle star as soon as the summer transfer window officially opens.

According to TBR, the Gunners will make an offer for the striker only if he refuses to sign a new contract with Newcastle.

The Magpies, who are aiming to finish in the Premier League top four this season, are keen on sitting down with Isak at the end of the campaign and persuading him to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Arsenal will also face competition for the signing of Isak. Chelsea, Liverpool and Barcelona are among the clubs who are keen on the Newcastle striker.

Latest Arsenal news: Endrick proposal, Zubimendi optimism

Arsenal are ready to make a move for Real Madrid striker Endrick in the summer transfer window.

A Spanish report has claimed that the north London club have been hugely impressed with the teenager and believe that he is a star for the present as well as the future.

Arsenal like Endrick so much that they have a proposal of £50million (€60m / $62.6m) ready for the 18-year-old Brazil international striker.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs has reported that Arsenal are “cautiously optimistic” of signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the summer transfer window.

There is no agreement yet, but the Gunners have been in regular contact with Zubimendi’s agents.

The Spain international midfielder has a release clause of €60million (£51m, $62m) in his contract at LaLiga outfit Sociedad.

Arsenal have been linked with Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

The Gunners are determined to sign a striker this summer, and former Paris Saint-Germain youngster Ekitike is now on their radar.

IN FOCUS: Alexander Isak vs Benjamin Sesko