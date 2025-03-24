Arsenal have decided not to make a move for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in the summer transfer window, TEAMtalk understands, though an approach for one of his teammates at St James’ Park could well be on the cards.

Guimaraes has been on the books of Newcastle since January 2022 when he joined from Lyon. Arsenal were interested in the Brazil international midfielder at the time, but he decided to switch to St James’ Park and has since become a monumental hit on Tyneside instead.

The 27-year-old has made a total of 144 appearances for Newcastle so far in his career, scoring 20 goals and giving 24 assists in those games.

Guimaraes, who has been described as “an exceptional holding midfielder” who “is aggressive, with the ball or without the ball” by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, is under contract at Newcastle until the summer of 2028.

TEAMtalk understands that despite Arsenal’s long-term admiration of Guimaraes, the north London club are not planning to make a move for him this summer.

There has been a previous desire at Arsenal to bring the midfielder to the Emirates Stadium, but their focus is not on the Brazilian star at the moment.

As a result, sources have told TEAMtalk that Guimaraes will very likely remain a Newcastle player next season at least.

Instead, though, the Gunners are prioritising a new striker and do remain extremely keen on a move for his teammate Alexander Isak, and despite the very clear difficulties in securing a deal.

The Magpies value Isak at a British record £150m, while it could take upwards of another £80m to £90m to get the Brazilian ace out of Newcastle.

Such a huge outlay makes it highly unlikely that Arsenal will move for both Isak and Guimaraes, with sources making it clear that the former is very much the Gunners’ main priority.

There has been no contact between Arsenal and Newcastle or the Gunners and Guimaraes’ agents.

Moreover, the 27-year-old is extremely happy at Newcastle after winning the Carabao Cup and is hoping to land more silverware at St James’ Park.

READ MORE ➡️ Arsenal striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Alexander Isak open to Arsenal move – sources

As TEAMtalk has consistently reported, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made Newcastle star Isak his number one striker target for the summer.

The Sweden international striker has been on fire this season, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists in 25 Premier League games.

Isak also found the back of the net for Newcastle in their 2-1 win against Premier League rivals Liverpool in the final of the Carabao Cup this month.

Sources at Newcastle have been clear in their stance that Isak is not for sale and is a key figure in the Premier League club’s long-term future.

However, Arsenal are not giving up just yet. Discussions have been ongoing, and it is not out of the realms of possibility that Arsenal drop a huge offer to tempt Newcastle into selling the 25-year-old.

TEAMtalk understands that Isak would be keen on a move to Arsenal this summer as the former Real Sociedad striker wants to play in the Champions League and compete for the biggest trophies.

Latest Arsenal news: Cunha and Zubimendi determination

Incoming Arsenal Sporting Director Andrea Berta is said to be keen on signing Matheus Cunha and Martin Zubimendi.

Brazil international forward Cunha has been a star for Wolves this season, while Spain international midfielder Martin Zubimendi has been a figure of consistency in the Real Sociedad team for a fair few years now.

Arsenal want to sign a new striker and have requested a formal meeting with the agent of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, according to the Portuguese media.

Gyokeres is one of the best strikers in Europe and is on the radar of Manchester United too.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are keen on Liverpool duo Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

POLL: Who was the best signing Arsenal made under Edu?