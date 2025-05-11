Arsenal are reportedly ready to pay Newcastle United’s asking price for Alexander Isak, with other media outlets claiming that another top striker is on his way to the Emirates Stadium.

Failure to win the Premier League title yet again this season has exposed the harsh reality that Arsenal are in dire need of a striker. Gabriel Jesus is not a prolific marksman, while Kai Havertz is not a natural number nine, and the Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and Sporting Director Andrea Berta are keen on addressing the situation in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported in November 2024 that Newcastle star Isak is Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s “dream target” in the 2025 summer.

Newcastle, though, are determined to keep Isak, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the Magpies could demand between £120million and £150million.

There have been reports that Isak is ‘open’ to a move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, and now it has been claimed that Arsenal are ready to match Newcastle’s asking price for the Sweden international, who was described as “world class” by Magpies legend Alan Shearer on BBC Sport in January 2025.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are working on an offer that could reach €150million (£127m, $169m) with the north London club hoping that it convinces Newcastle to part with Isak.

If the Gunners are able to get Isak for £127million, then it would make the former Real Sociedad striker the most expensive signing in the north London club’s history.

Arsenal paid West Ham United a club-record fee of £100million in the summer of 2023 to sign England international midfielder Declan Rice.

Isak has scored 62 goals and given 11 assists in 108 appearances for Newcastle so far in his career.

Newcastle are aiming to finish in the top five of the Premier League table this season and qualify for the Champions League, just like Arsenal.

Viktor Gyokeres ‘heading to Arsenal’ – report

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable of sources, so one has to take their claim that Arsenal are ready to pay £127million for Isak with a pinch of salt.

While TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal are interested in a summer deal for Isak and are aware of the hefty transfer fee needed, the Emirates Stadium faithful have to temper excitement about an imminent bid until and unless a more reputable news outlet than Fichajes comes up with a similar report.

There have been strong rumours lately that Arsenal are set to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP in the summer transfer window.

Personal terms are also said to have been agreed, with journalist Graeme Bailey telling Arsenal Insider that rival clubs believe that Gyokeres is on his way to Arsenal.

Bailey said: “I am hearing from sources around the league that Gyokeres is heading to Arsenal.

“Arsenal are not confirming this, but other clubs are saying this – there is a belief that he is the one.

“It would not be a huge surprise, as we have said, we know that Gyokeres and Sesko are the two they have spent most of their time on.

“I think if it is Gyokeres, the fact he is ready to go, the ‘plug and play’ option – that is the reason they go for him. Arsenal are in ‘win now’ mode, and Gyokeres looks a great fit for me.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported on his YouTube channel in March that Sporting CP are ready to sell Gyokeres for €65m-€75m (£54.5m-£62.9m) despite there being a €100m (£83.9m) release clause in his contract.

With Isak to cost over £120million, it remains to be seen if Arsenal would sign both the Swedish star and Gyokeres as it would be a massive outlay.

