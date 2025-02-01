Arsenal have been urged to make a bid for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak if they are to beat Liverpool to the Premier League title this season, with Paul Merson also giving his brutal verdict on the Gunners’ bid for Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins.

With Liverpool six points clear at the top of the Premier League table, or be it with a game in hand, Arsenal are in a good position to catch the Reds and overtake them to become the champions of England. The Gunners are on the hunt for a new striker in the January transfer window and believe that it would enhance their chances of winning the title, especially with Gabriel Jesus injured and Kai Havertz not scoring as frequently as he did last season.

Arsenal made a bid for Ollie Watkins this week. The Gunners reportedly offered £45million for the England international, which his club Aston Villa rejected.

Former Arsenal star Merson believes that Watkins would be a good signing for the north London club and would increase their chances of winning the Premier League title.

The Sky Sports pundit, though, thinks that Arsenal knew that they would not be able to sign Watkins in the January transfer window and has urged Mikel Arteta’s side to make a bid for Newcastle striker Isak, claiming that he is the best cente-forward in the Premier League at the moment.

Merson told SportsKeeda: “We’re talking about the best centre-forward in the league right now in Alexander Isak. His goals and contributions have been mightily impressive.

“The thing with Isak is that he is consistently good. Some players score 10 goals in 10 games and there would have been two hat-tricks in there. But Isak is someone who scores in every single game and that makes him the best out there.

“There is no doubt that all the top clubs will want to sign him. With Financial Fair Play (FFP) also coming into the picture, it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can hold on to him.

“If Arsenal signed Isak, I would be shocked if they don’t end up winning the Premier League. The same goes for Chelsea, it will seal that top four place and take them to the next level!”

Merson added: “I personally think Arsenal’s bid for Ollie Watkins was just a farce! They knew they aren’t getting him for that money and they just put in the offer to show the fans they’re trying.

“Watkins would be an outstanding signing for Arsenal though. He ticks all the boxes. Don’t worry about him being 29, it’s the here and now that matters the most.

“If Arsenal get Watkins, they can win the league this year or maybe in the next. So they shouldn’t be worried about where he will be in four years’ time.”

Newcastle United will not sell Alexander Isak

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle have no plans whatsoever to sell Isak in the January transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs that Isak is a “dream target” for Arsenal, who are seriously interested in a deal for the Sweden international striker.

However, Newcastle are adamant that they will not part company with Isak, who has scored 17 goals and given five assists in 21 Premier League matches this season.

The Magpies plan to sit down with Isak towards the end of the season and will try to convince him to sign a new long-term contract with a bigger salary.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that Isak is fully focused on Newcastle at the moment and is not thinking about his future.

Latest Arsenal news: Cunha competition, Retegui interest

Arsenal could face a double blow from Villa. Not only as the Villans not eager to sell Watkins, but they are also keen on a deal for Matheus Cunha.

With Jhon Duran about to leave, Villa want to sign a new striker to support Watkins. The Villans are considering a move for Wolves forward Cunha.

Arsenal are interested in Cunha as well, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reporting this month that the forward is ready to leave Wolves and move to the Gunners.

However, Villa’s reported interest in the Brazil international forward is only going to complicate matters for Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been linked with Mateo Retegui. A well-known YouTube host has claimed that the Atalanta star is of serious interest to the Gunners.

Arsenal are also facing competition for Martin Zubimendi. Reports earlier this month claimed that the Gunners have agreed a deal for the Real Sociedad midfielder.

The north London club’s plan is to trigger the release clause in the midfielder’s contract in the summer of 2025 and bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Real Madrid have now reportedly joined the race and could make an offer of their own at the end of the season.

Sociedad, though, are adamant that they will not sell the Spain international midfielder for anything less than his release clause.

