Alexander Isak stance on Arsenal move revealed as Gunners plan HUGE offer

Arsenal could make a huge offer for Alexander Isak, TEAMtalk understands, as we reveal the Newcastle United striker’s stance on a potential move to the Emirates Stadium as the Gunners prepare for an “unprecedented” summer spending.

Isak is one of the finest strikers in the Premier League and has been in brilliant form for Newcastle this season. The Sweden international striker has scored 22 goals and given five assists in 32 matches in all competitions for the Magpies, who are just two points off the final Champions League spot in the Premier League table.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Isak is Arsenal’s top striker target in the summer transfer window.

While Arsenal have been working on multiple targets and are well placed to sign Slovenia international striker Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window, it is Isak that manager Mikel Arteta wants the most.

Sources at Newcastle have been clear in their stance that Isak is not for sale and is a key figure in the Premier League club’s long-term future, but Arsenal are not giving up just yet.

We understand that Arsenal are exploring avenues to sign Isak, who would cost £150million.

Discussions have been ongoing and it is not out of the realms of possibility that Arsenal drop a huge offer to tempt Newcastle into selling the 25-year-old.

TEAMtalk understands that Isak would be keen on a move to Arsenal this summer as the former Real Sociedad striker wants to play in the Champions League and compete for the biggest trophies.

Arsenal may face competition from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain for Isak, but the Gunners would fancy their chances of landing the striker due to his love of club legend Thierry Henry.

There will likely be some more movements in the coming weeks, and while signing Isak would not be an easy task, the door would be open for a potential exit if Newcastle fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.

READ MORE ➡️ Arsenal striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Arsenal prepare for ‘unprecedented’ summer activity – sources

Arsenal’s desire to sign a top-quality number nine was evident in the January transfer window when they made a bid for Ollie Watkins.

With Aston Villa in the race for the Premier League top four and also involved in the Champions League knockout stages, they rejected the Gunners’ advances for the English striker.

TEAMtalk understands that Arteta decided not to make a new and improved bid for Watkins because he wanted to hold the money back for a huge push in the summer transfer window.

Sources at Arsenal have stated that they expect this summer to be unprecedented for the club, adding that it will be one of the biggest transfer windows in their history.

As we reported on Monday, Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman is another player that Arsenal are keen on.

Latest Arsenal news: Low Vlahovic fee, Andrea Berta backing

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent Rudy Galetti reported on February 28 that Dusan Vlahovic is Arsenal’s shortlist.

Vlahovic is under contract at Juventus until the summer of 2026 and is unable to agree terms on a new deal.

It has now emerged that Juventus are willing to sell the Serbia international striker for just £25.1million in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have also been linked with Vlahovic as well.

With the Gunners set to hire Andrea Berta as their new Sporting Director, Sky Sports reporter, Peter Smith, has shared his thoughts on the former Atletico Madrid recruitment chief.

Smith said : “Andrea Berta arrives from Atletico Madrid with an exciting reputation for Arsenal supporters in the transfer market.

“He also has a ringing endorsement from those he has done deals with, praised for his meticulous approach but also the way he conducts business.

“The man who signed Rodri, Antoine Griezmann and Jan Oblak in bargain deals – and sold two of those three on at a substantial profit – will be expected to live up to that billing in north London.

“The pressure will be on to deliver a summer window which brings an out-and-out number nine and a midfield refresh to allow Mikel Arteta’s team to take the final step in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

“Edu, Berta’s predecessor, overhauled the club with Arteta during his five-year spell at the helm. Now, with a talented young squad, including a depth of defensive options, the finishing touches need to be applied to turn Arsenal into champions.

“Those missing pieces won’t be easy to find, with the striker market limited and expensive, and rivals also on the lookout for a ball-playing No 6. The latter will be a key position to address should Jorginho and Thomas Partey leave at the end of their current contracts, as expected. A back-up in goal for David Raya, with Neto only on loan from Bournemouth, will also be a requirement.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal are showing interest in Bologna striker Santiago Castro.

POLL: How much do you think Alexander Isak is worth?