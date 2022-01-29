Arsenal will either have to find a last-ditch striker transfer on deadline day or cough up the massive release clause for Alexander Isak, according to a report.

The Gunners have spent the January window searching for signings on two fronts. A midfielder is a pressing concern but a new forward perhaps more so.

Eddie Nketiah has rejected a new contract and Newcastle want him before the deadline. In any case, he is into the final six months of his contract, just like Alexandre Lacazette.

Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains frozen out and Juventus are pondering a loan swoop for him. As for who Arsenal could sign, Juve have closed one avenue by signing Dusan Vlahovic.

Gunners chiefs also admire Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin. However, the Toffees will not let him go until the summer at the earliest as they battle relegation.

Furthermore, Jonathan David wants to stay at Lille. Therefore, the Evening Standard claims that Real Sociedad hitman Isak is Arsenal’s only remaining realistic option for a ‘mega transfer’ before the deadline.

While the 22-year-old would cost £75million, the fee comes in the shape of a release clause. As such, they would not have to negotiate with Isak’s La Liga employers.

And the report notes that Thomas Partey’s arrival in October 2020 on deadline day proves Arsenal have experience of triggering hefty release clauses late into a transfer window.

Arsenal joined by Dortmund in race for Calvert-Lewin Borussia Dortmund have joined the race for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin with Arsenal

Nevertheless, Sweden international Isak reportedly only wants to play for a club in the Champions League for his next big move.

And Arsenal were one of the Premier League’s biggest spenders last summer, as they overhauled several parts of their team.

The true scale of Chelsea’s forward woes laid bare for all to see

As such, the Evening Standard adds that an ’emergency signing’ could be on the cards.

Even then, those types of deals look hard to come by in the current climate. Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic was once available on loan. However, Karim Benzema’s injury means the Serbian will not be going anywhere.

Osimhen an Isak alternative for Arsenal

Meanwhile, a swoop for Napoli forward Victor Osimhen is another route Arsenal could go down.

The Nigeria international has risen to prominence with the Serie A club and Lille in recent seasons.

Osimhen would reportedly cost around £58million.

What’s more, Newcastle also supposedly have interest in signing him as they look to bolster their own back line.