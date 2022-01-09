Arsenal are ready to offer Alexandre Lacazette a new two-year contract in a change of plan following his solid recent form, TEAMtalk understands.

The Gunners are facing a crucial few months as they look to sort out their front line. Indeed, uncertainty is looming over the majority of their options. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang remains frozen out following a disciplinary breach.

What’s more, Eddie Nketiah is out of contract at the end of the season. French striker Lacazette is in the same situation as Nketiah, but his situation is more urgent given his recent turnaround.

In Aubameyang’s absence, the 30-year-old has stepped up with two goals and three assists in the last five Premier League games. He has also captained the side in three of those matches.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted in December that he and his club are struggling in talks with Lacazette and Nketiah.

Now, though, TEAMtalk understands that the former’s strong recent form has led Arsenal to come up with a new plan for him.

They were previously only willing to offer Lacazette a one-year extension due to him being in his thirties. However, they are now ready to propose a two-year deal with the option for the striker to remain.

Indeed, Arteta has been so impressed by Lacazette’s form that he has encouraged Arsenal’s hierarchy to open fresh talks.

New Lacazette, Arsenal contract possible

Arsenal submit massive Vlahovic transfer bid to Fiorentina Dusan Vlahovic looks set for Premier League move but will Arsenal’s bid be enough to bring him to North London

TEAMtalk understands that talks between Lacazette’s agents and Arsenal were barely taking place up to December.

However, his resurgence has led the Gunners to come up with a new contract plan to reward him.

And Lacazette is open to the two-year deal idea as he enjoys playing under Arteta.

‘Turkey’s Simon Cowell’ poised to take over Hull – see how he compares to these egomaniac club owners

Still, his former club Lyon have shown interest in re-signing him. What’s more, Atletico Madrid, Inter, Juventus and Monaco are also monitoring his situation.

As for Nketiah, his future is in major doubt as he nears the end of his deal. Meanwhile, Arsenal want to move Aubameyang on either in January or the summer transfer window.

Report claims two Arsenal targets

In other news, reports claim that Arsenal are targeting two midfielders as they look to beef up their engine room.

Transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arteta is looking at Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes and Juventus’ Arthur Melo.

Arteta admitted recently that he is short on midfield options. Respective Ghana and Egypt internationals Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles has joined Roma on loan.

As such, Granit Xhaka and Albert Sambi Lokonga are among Arsenal’s few midfield options.

Romano has claimed that the Gunners could sign a new midfielder soon.