Arsenal already know signing No 5 after David Raya with Edu offer blowing transfer rivals away

Arsenal have reportedly identified which player they want to join Mikel Arteta’s squad following the signing of David Raya, with the Gunners scaring off a transfer competitor for a rising Croatia star.

Arsenal have already completed three big deals this summer, with Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber all moving to the Emirates. Havertz cost £65million when joining from Chelsea, Arsenal smashed their club record by paying West Ham £105m for Rice, while Timber swapped Ajax for the Gunners in a £38.5m deal.

Arteta and sporting director Edu are not stopping there as they aim to create a squad strong enough to end Manchester City’s stronghold on the Premier League title.

Arsenal have now turned their attention to Brentford goalkeeper Raya. The Spaniard has put himself in a great position to secure a move away from the Bees after rejecting the offer to extend his contract beyond 2024.

Raya has previously been linked with Tottenham, while Bayern recently pushed to sign him. But on Sunday, Arsenal brushed the German giants aside to make themselves frontrunners for the shot-stopper.

And the North London side have since agreed personal terms with Raya. They will now try to strike an agreement with Brentford, who are holding out for £40m.

But Raya will not be the last new player to join Arsenal this summer, as they are also interested in Josip Sutalo. He is a centre-back who represented Croatia at the 2022 World Cup and currently plays for Dinamo Zagreb.

In April, reports emerging from Sutalo’s home country claimed his transfer to Arsenal was ‘close’. That appeared to be wide of the mark, but a second source has now confirmed that Arsenal do want Sutalo, even if they are not as close to finalising a deal as previously thought.

Arsenal interested in Croatia star, claims report

As per Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Arsenal are battling Fiorentina for Sutalo, 23.

Fiorentina have already had a €15m (£12.8m) bid for the defender rejected by his current club. Dinamo Zagreb have decided he will only leave if a €25m (£21.4m) offer arrives.

This is out of Fiorentina’s reach. And, making a transfer to Italy even more unlikely, Fiorentina are ‘frightened’ as Arsenal easily have the means to match that £21.4m demand.

It looks like it will be fairly easy for Arsenal to win the race for Sutalo, as long as Edu greenlights a suitable proposal.

Should Sutalo move to England, then Arsenal will have to be patient. He has never played outside of his native Croatia and will therefore take time to adjust.

However, there is a good chance he will end up challenging for a starting spot under Arteta in the future. After all, the Dinamo Zagreb academy, which Sutalo came through, is one of the best in Europe.

Indeed, top players such as Luka Modric, Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic and Lovro Majer have honed their craft there before moving on to bigger leagues.

Meanwhile, an Arsenal player has pleaded with the club to lower their asking price for him, as he is desperate to find a new team this summer.